In a press conference from quarantine leading up to the NCAA tournament, WVU basketball guard Miles “Deuce” McBride revealed he wasn’t much into video games and instead likes to spend his time in isolation reading.
Consuming information is what McBride continues to do as his status concerning the NBA draft or returning to the Mountaineers remains unknown.
So, even with the July 7 deadline for early entrants to withdraw from NBA draft consideration and retain their college eligibility rapidly approaching, McBride -- along with WVU guard Sean McNeil -- remains noncommittal either way.
One would think that McNeil is likely to return, but as McBride’s draft stock has risen -- he’s now trending toward being selected late in the first round after strong pre-camp showings -- the prospects of his return may be shrinking.
During a media Zoom call on Tuesday, WVU coach Bob Huggins didn’t reveal much about where McBride stands on his decision, saying only that the two have spoken recently and that McBride is keeping an open mind. But if you took a page from McBride’s book and read between the lines, it was a bit easier to gather insight into what Huggins’ opinion of what McBride should do may be.
Listing some of the perils of leaving, Huggins spoke at length about some of the cons of his rising junior point guard departing prematurely, and though he stressed that his desire remained with what was in the best interest of McBride, one could form a conclusion from what Huggins said as to what the coach thinks that is.
“If you take for example a Marcus Smart [a former Oklahoma State standout drafted sixth overall in 2014 by the Boston Celtics], who, if he would’ve come out after his freshman year, he was projected -- now this is just a projection, where he would’ve been in the draft -- he’d have made $653,000 a year. That’s a lot of money,” Huggins said. “He stayed. So, the next draft year, he moved up in the draft and he made $3.7 million. I think those things are things that guys have to take a really hard look at. Where am I going to be in the draft? Who’s on the team that potentially I’m going to get drafted by?”
There’s little doubt that, should McBride return to WVU, he’d be on the shortest of short lists in terms of preseason Big 12 Player of the Year candidates. Would his draft stock improve? Barring injury, almost certainly.
Could McBride leave this season, be a late-first-round pick and work his way into a starting role in the NBA? I have little doubt. He’s been nothing but a workhorse since arriving in Morgantown and has improved exponentially in two seasons.
In comparison to Jevon Carter, a former Mountaineer who now plays for the Phoenix Suns, McBride would seem to me to be a much better pro prospect. Carter is an elite defender, and though McBride may not quite measure up defensively, he’s still a well-above-average player on that side while possessing a much more well-rounded offensive arsenal. Again, that’s just my humble assessment.
But there are certainly no guarantees. And in a crowded NBA, getting stuck in the developmental G League is always a reality, and Huggins spoke of that as well.
“The G League is a very real thing and I think what happens sometimes, the NBA season starts way before the G League seasons starts so those guys are able to hang on, sit on the bench, maybe get a few minutes in the big leagues and then, as soon as the other league opens up, now they’re down there,” Huggins said. “So now you’re in the G League playing in Canton, Ohio, playing front of 25 people and you go home and put on the TV and your [ex-] teammates are playing in Allen Fieldhouse [at Kansas University] in front of 16,000 or they’re playing in the [WVU] Coliseum in front of 14,000. What price do you put on that?
"There’s a lot of things for 19-, 20-year-olds to think about. Do you go right away? Do you think you can come back, have a bigger year and move up?”
Selfishly, it would be just fine with me if McBride chooses to come back. I enjoy watching him. I enjoy covering him. He’s an interesting interview and I appreciate his work ethic, mental toughness and approach to the game.
But far be it for me to try and tell him or anyone else what they should do when faced with several hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars. I buy Kroger brand food and beverages, always purchase generic medications and duct tape plastic over my windows to reduce energy costs. What do I know?
Yet, Huggins does know. About money. About the game. About the college and NBA levels.
He also spoke about Derek Culver, who departed earlier this offseason by signing with an agent, thus ending his college career on the spot. But as Huggins spoke, one could assign some of the generalized statements to McBride, McNeil and others that have left early during Huggins’ coaching career.
No, Huggins never said he thinks McBride should come back. But I think maybe Huggins did suggest just that, in a language with which McBride is familiar and comfortable -- metaphor and allusion.
“The saddest thing to me is, every summer, somebody comes back and says, ‘Huggs, I wish I would’ve listened to you,’” Huggins said. “I don’t care one way or the other, other than the fact that I want what’s in your best interest. I don’t care about some agent who’s running around trying to make money off of kids. I want what’s in their best interest.
"They ask me, I tell them and they either listen or they don’t listen and it’s hard. These [agents], it’s all they do. They’re there 24/7 and I think in Derek’s case there were four of them and they kind of took turns talking to him about this and that.
“I think any of us ... if you can imagine being down the road and making that kind of money and living that kind of life, it’s a very exciting thing for them. What’s not exciting is when it doesn’t work out.”