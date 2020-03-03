A year before the four-class proposal takes effect, calls for change within the prep basketball postseason system are still being heard.
Most of them are pointed at the sectional and regional system.
By the time Tuesday night’s regional co-finals come to a close, no less than two of the top seven, three of the top 10 and five of the top 12 in the last AP girls Class AAA poll will have been eliminated. That includes a pair of Region 3 games that pitted four of the top seven against each other — No. 3 Greenbrier East at No. 7 South Charleston and No. 5 George Washington at No. 4 Woodrow Wilson.
We see it in almost all sports — strength in some regions and weaknesses in others can often lead to state tournaments that can be a bit watered down. Look no further than the success Region 4 has had in softball over the last two or three decades, and then remember Herbert Hoover was also in Region 4 until three years ago. The same can be found in Region 4 in wrestling, where a team has brought home the Class AAA title in all but one year since 1999.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, confirmed that at least two formal proposals had been delivered to the SSAC, calling for adjustments to the current regional basketball system.
It’s something that Dolan said the SSAC will take under consideration, but with the four-class overhaul on the horizon, immediate changes are highly unlikely.
“With the four classes coming on, I wouldn’t anticipate anything happening real soon,” Dolan said.
Dolan pointed to logistics, an overall lack of unified support and the importance of regional representation as factors working against a change to the current system. And all of them have merit.
Few if any will deny that the problem — if you consider not getting the best eight teams into the state tournament a problem — is real. Just last year at the girls state basketball tournament, top-seeded Parkersburg beat eighth-seeded Hampshire 81-18, setting a mark for the largest margin of victory in state tournament history.
I’m not picking on the Trojans — last year’s Big Reds squad did similar things to most opponents last year — but were there teams that were ousted in the regional round that were capable of playing a closer game against Parkersburg? Absolutely.
Unfortunately, agreeing that there is a problem doesn’t bring forth a feasible solution, and it seems that’s where we are in this matter.
Dolan couldn’t go on record with the details of the received proposals, but over the course of the last year I’ve heard plenty of possible fixes.
One that has circulated is a 16-team, statewide reseeding once sectional finals are over. Coaches already seed teams 1 through 16 once regional co-finals are set, and those votes are used to seed the state tournament. But in this proposal, teams seeded in the top eight would host teams seeded in the bottom eight, with the winners advancing to the state tournament.
The biggest hindrance to this system would be travel. The same kind of travel situations exist in the first round of the football playoffs, but gates for football playoff games are far superior to basketball games, especially on the girls side. Also, football postseason games are held on the weekend whereas basketball plays regional co-finals during the week.
“I can’t imagine sending a team from the panhandles to Beckley on a Tuesday night,” Dolan said. “Not with weather the way it is this time of year.”
I’ve also heard solutions that would involve a super-regional type of format. Others would take the top eight teams from the northern half of our state and pit them against the top eight from the south.
All of those solutions have their strong points, but in order to result in change, one is likely going to have to get agreed upon and supported by the mass of those clamoring for system adjustments.
“When we switched to the current format, it took a long time and there was a big groundswell of people wanting change,” Dolan said. “We just don’t have that groundswell right now.”
Throughout the course of the last few years, I’ve heard enough rumbling about the current system to believe that a unified front would create a voice loud enough to force the SSAC to listen. And, if we’ve learned anything about the current regime at the SSAC, it’s that it isn’t afraid to make drastic changes where the call for such is strong enough.
So, sooner than later, I believe alterations to the sectional and regional formats are coming. I just wouldn’t expect them in the immediate future.