For West Virginia and coach Neal Brown, the team’s bye week might as well have been a buy week. Few teams needed to buy a little time more than the Mountaineers did.
As for what to expect on the other side when the team takes the field against TCU at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas?
I don’t know. I haven’t been right about this team on nearly any front this season.
But we can all agree that a few extra days for evaluation, diagnosis and rest couldn’t have hurt, right?
On Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, Brown admitted to as much.
“We were mentally exhausted and physically beat up coming off that subpar performance against Baylor,” Brown said. “Good attitudes, excited about this week. I think they’re refreshed mentally -- which I think is as important as anything -- and ready to kind of go about the business.”
But, let me ask you this: How are you feeling? You, as in John Q. Mountaineer fan. Are you refreshed? Are you ready for the second half of the season?
In many ways, I think West Virginia’s 2-4 start, complete with three losses by six points or less, two by a field goal that came in the final 18 seconds, three defeats in a row and a final, culminating 45-20 trouncing at Baylor was as tough on the fans as it was on the team. It sure seems that way if you’ve read any comments or paid attention to social media in the last few weeks.
And if you haven’t, congratulations. Really, I’m jealous.
Because what I’ve seen has been pretty ugly. Fans calling for Brown’s job. Calling for athletic director Shane Lyons’ job. And don’t even get me started on what I’ve seen about quarterback Jarret Doege.
I’m on record on my radio show as saying that if I could give any four words to best survive life in the modern world they would be, ‘Don’t read the comments.’ I also believe, ‘Don’t leave the comment’ is often just as applicable.
But even I must admit that the first six-game grind was rather exhausting for everybody, including me. Given, part of that was my first dose of Big 12 travel (OK Huggs, I understand now), but it has been a tiring brand of football to watch. Stressful. Slow in terms of offense or exciting plays. Frustrating in terms of final results.
Obviously, I don’t know how you guys spent your bye week. As for me, I went and saw some football. I know, I know ... a glutton for punishment, right? But this time, and for the first time in a long, long time, I went as a fan.
As many of you may know, I’m an Arizona Cardinals supporter, and as many of you may also know, they’re off to a pretty good start this year. One of my best friends is a die-hard Cleveland Browns guy and with West Virginia’s bye week happening to fall on the same weekend as Arizona’s trip to Cleveland, we bought tickets before the season started.
At the time of purchase, I could have never imagined the Cardinals would be undefeated. I also could have never imagined how much I would need a trip like that.
I gotta tell ya, it’s true -- Cleveland rocks. Even when its team is getting rolled.
I don’t know if it was the year’s first appearance of true football weather or a return to tailgating or a great city with great people and a great performance by a team I support, but when Monday morning rolled around, I certainly felt rejuvenated.
And it reminded me of what it is you guys feel on a weekly basis. It’s easy to lose that when looking at everything analytically. I’ve now covered Mountaineer wins and losses from the press box, and regardless of the result, I have a job to do. I’m beyond fortunate to earn a living this way, even on the long, tiring days. I promise I’ll never forget it.
But for you guys, it’s gas money and food money and weekend hours away from home for many of you in Morgantown or beyond. And this season, its been to see your team come up empty four out of six times. And even if you’re not going, more than likely you’re at least devoting the time to watch.
Sometimes, being a fan is a wonderful experience. Like it was for me on a chilly evening in Cleveland on Sunday. And sometimes, not so much. Riding that emotional roller coaster -- I’m a lifelong Pirate fan, so trust me I understand both sides -- can be taxing to say the least.
So, I hope the week away did you some good, and whatever you did when you’d normally be watching the Mountaineers, I hope it provided fulfillment and relaxation.
Because, sure, this team needs improvement moving forward, especially with the schedule that lies ahead over the following six weeks.
But it also needs you.
And let’s be honest, you need it.