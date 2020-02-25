The George Washington girls basketball team dropped a 61-46 decision to No. 3 Parkersburg in the championship game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference on Saturday evening at the South Charleston Community Center.
The Patriots led by one point at halftime, and if not for an uncharacteristically poor shooting night, GW could have been up much more. The Big Reds were also playing without starting point guard Maddi Leggett and backup point guard Sierra Mason, and the stars seemed to be lined up for the Patriots to finally get over the hump against the two-time defending Class AAA state champions.
The ending was enough to keep those in maroon and silver up at night — except for shooting guard Kalissa Lacy, who likely got one of the best nights of sleep in her young life on Saturday night.
“Really good,” she said. “I was knocked.”
And who could blame her?
Multiple-sport athletes are a bit of a dying breed in prep sports these days, but it’s even more difficult to find those who are competing in two different sports at the same time in the calendar year. But Lacy, now a junior, has been bucking trends since she arrived at GW. And while her Patriots came up short Saturday, she completed a three-day stretch that most athletes could only dream of.
On Thursday and Friday, Lacy was in Morgantown helping the Patriots lock up a state championship in girls swimming, the program’s first since 2016. It was also Lacy’s first, despite a state tournament appearance in basketball, two in soccer and two in softball already to her credit.
She admitted that her first taste of state gold only fueled the fire she carries into her other sports.
“It was amazing, one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” Lacy said. “Hopefully we can get one in basketball now.”
After swimming in the 50-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 100 backstroke events, Lacy barely had time to dry off — and pose for a picture with the state championship trophy — before she was in the car, making the two-hour-plus trek south back down Interstate 79 to South Charleston. Fresh off three individual events in the pool, she had one on the gym floor that same night as she finished third in the MSAC 3-point contest.
Lacy is one of the busiest — and best — overall athletes in the state. But in the winter, finding time to put in work in the pool and in the gym while maintaining a grade-point average above a 4.0 presents a tough challenge even for someone that’s used to it.
“It’s pretty tough,” Lacy admitted. “I just make sure I rest whenever I can, I eat and drink a lot and stay hydrated.”
Somehow while juggling academics and four sports, Lacy has managed to continue developing in all of them. After leading the MSAC in scoring a year ago, her game has grown by leaps and bounds this year. Lacy enters sectionals with a scoring average of 25 points per game, more than seven points better than Myra Cuffee of South Charleston (17.5), who is second.
Always a deadly shooter, Lacy has become more comfortable handling the ball, though it’s still a work in progress, and has improved her skills defensively. She had 13 steals in a game against No. 1 Wheeling Park this season and her length (she’s 5-foot-9) and quickness at guard tends to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
It has put Lacy at least in the conversation for state player of the year, just a season after being named to the All-State soccer first team as a forward.
Though any such award would obviously be nice, her first taste of team supremacy has her convinced that her multidimensional athleticism still has a place, no matter how much she develops in any single sport.
“Maybe a little bit,” she said, when asked if she’d ever thought of quitting swimming. “But obviously now that we have a state championship and we’re going to make a good run at it again next year, I’m not going anywhere.”
nnn
The feel-good moment of the week was sent to me via text from St. Albans softball coach Christian Watts.
Mayor Scott James proclaimed Feb. 24 as William Darabos Day in the city during the team’s softball practice on Monday.
I got the chance to meet, get to know, and write about young William and his unquestioned loyalty to the Red Dragons’ softball program in July.
Darabos was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down, yet attends every St. Albans home game and a lot of practices. And now, he has his own day.
I posted the video to both my Facebook and Twitter accounts, and if you have a minute, do check it out. Well done to all of those involved.