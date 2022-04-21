The forecast for Morgantown Saturday -- 82 degrees and partly sunny -- couldn’t be much better.
After a few months without football, the Old Gold and Blue will take to the turf at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown and will give fans their first look at the 2022 WVU football team. Well, before the transfer portal inevitably shakes things up again before summer workouts and preseason camp.
There couldn’t be a more ideal scenario for you, the fan, to attend and bring excitement and energy to the friendly confines during the Gold-Blue Game on Saturday.
And let’s be real -- you are who this game is really for.
I’m not trying to undercut the spring game, trust me. I must say I’m a bit excited myself to see what this team looks like in the 15th and final spring practice.
But really, what is to be determined out of this game? I would argue not much, if anything at all.
It’s a showcase. It’s an attempt to revitalize the fan base. However, I would argue that in this era of portal potency, it may even mean less than it used to.
Think about it: What positional battle is getting decided on Saturday? Heck, the starting quarterback -- transfer JT Daniels -- isn’t even on campus yet, although I must admit, I’m still intrigued to see Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol perform and then try to guess which of them will still be on the roster come August.
Barring injuries or unforeseen transfers, I think we can safely assume the following:
n Tony Mathis is the starting running back.
n Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather will start at the three wideout spots.
n Wyatt Milum, Doug Nester, Zach Frazier, James Gmiter and Brandon Yates will start across the offensive line as they did a year ago.
n Junior college transfer Lee Kpogba has the inside track on the mike linebacker spot with Exree Loe and Lance Dixon taking care of the will.
n Charles Woods will start at cornerback.
n Dante Stills will start on the defensive line and, if I had to guess, so will Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson.
So, as far as battles for starting jobs, I only see a few. I think the bandit position is still up for grabs with Lanell Carr and Jared Bartlett battling it out. Though this one really isn’t all that important to me, because both are going to see their fair share of snaps as bodies are continuously rotated along the defensive front.
I think tight end is completely dependent upon Mike O’Laughlin’s health. If he’s ready to go and gets an ample amount of practices and reps during preseason camp, he’s your starter. If not, Colorado State transfer Brian Polendey is likely your guy.
One of the players I’m actually most excited to see is Australian punter Oliver Straw. Can he finally give the Mountaineers a player capable of flipping field position when need be? That position has likely been undervalued all offseason long.
By far the area with the most uncertainty is in the secondary, where, outside of Woods, I could only guess how the starting jobs shake out. Saint McLeod got some time last year but has been out all spring after being stabbed in an incident in Morgantown in early March.
Otherwise, it seems that all of the candidates have been in head coach Neal Brown’s good graces at some point this spring. Additionally, I’m interested to see how the running back depth chart shakes out with Lyn-J Dixon, Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson all getting reps this spring. While Mathis is the starter, I’m expecting more of a committee approach with Leddie Brown now gone.
But none of those things are getting decided on Saturday. I doubt many of them have been decided yet.
Brown has always been an evaluator, a coach who has embraced metrics, technology -- anything to get an advantage in terms of determining the progress of his own players. One scrimmage game on Saturday is just a capper on a 15-practice run that he will inevitably spend the following weeks reviewing along with assistants.
I will agree with him on one point: If Saturday does have any importance, it’s getting young, inexperienced players in front of a crowd and forcing them to perform in somewhat of a game-simulated setting. And I hope the fans provide just that.
Because this game isn’t for any of the players or coaches, it’s for you.
And no matter how this roster morphs in the coming weeks and months, what could be better than sitting in the sun, watching some football in April?