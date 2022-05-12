Alex Easthom could only watch as his summer golf plans and most of his possessions went up in flames.
Yet over the course of one day, his fiery accident turned into a heartwarming story.
Easthom, the 2020 West Virginia Amateur champion, former standout at Ravenswood High School and current West Liberty golfer was on his way to Cincinnati last week to participate in the Clovernook Open, the first tournament on his personal schedule each year after his college season ends. The plan was to play, visit his girlfriend in Youngstown, Ohio, and then venture home with a carload of most of the possessions in his dorm room.
What happened next is something Easthom said he still hasn’t fully processed.
“Three lanes of traffic merge into two and a truck cut me off and I had to jump into the rumble strips and the left berm,” Easthom explained. “I got back onto the road and the car seized up. I thought I blew a tire, so I pulled over to fix it and there was no flat so, I thought, ‘There’s something a lot worse wrong.’
"I sat down in the car and it was smoking so I popped the hood and went to lift the hood all the way and that’s when I saw the flames. I didn’t know how long it had been burning and I thought, ‘What if somebody drives by when this car blows up?’ I didn’t honestly think about my own stuff, just calling 9-1-1 and getting traffic stopped, and before I knew it, the whole front end was on fire.”
A mechanic explained that likely, when Easthom was forced off the road, a tire threw something up under the car, busting a fuel line. It’s certainly an unlikely scenario but one that became reality in a matter of minutes. Once emergency services arrived, they prohibited Easthom from venturing back toward the vehicle and he could only watch as most of what he owned smoldered to ash.
“A lot of golf shirts, polos, pullovers -- four pairs of golf shoes, my golf clubs, hundreds of dollars in balls, my range finder, my big bag of tees,” Easthom said, listing the things he lost in the blaze. “My computer was in there, my backpack was in there, my futon from school. My personal launch monitor, which cost about two thousand dollars. My work phone was in there, so I’ve got to pay them for that. I had a three-drawer organizer and every drawer was full. My JBL speaker, all my school stuff, my bass fishing stuff -- a rod and some lures. I left my wallet in there too so I lost my social security card, my bank card, my ID …”
While Easthom’s insurance would help with the car, he had no coverage on the possessions inside. And as his things went up in smoke, so too did life as he knew it for the immediate future.
Or so he thought.
Easthom’s mother Jeannette set up a GoFundMe page on Wednesday with the goal of getting to $5,000 -- a mark that Easthom said seemed unattainable. But by Thursday morning the page was taken down with the target having been met in less than 24 hours.
For the second time in a week, Easthom was shocked.
“It was more than just the people I’m super-personal with,” Easthom said. “People from Wheeling, other places and, of course, Jackson County rallied together and really helped me out. I still can’t believe we raised that much.”
The outreach didn’t end there. Sub 70 Golf is providing Easthom with another set of clubs at cost. L.A.B. Golf is donating a putter.
And what looked like a life-changing scenario may be little more than a few weeks’ nuisance. In fact, while Easthom had to withdraw from the Clovernook, he plans to participate in the Bettinardi Classic next weekend at Esquire Golf Course in Barboursville, joining a field that includes the likes of 12-time West Virginia Open champion David Bradshaw and former Web.com Tour member Christian Brand.
Obviously appreciative of the support, Easthom stressed that with the page, the goal was certainly not to take more than was needed, adding, “I don’t like asking for help unless I absolutely need to.”
That self-reliance is advantageous on the golf course, but in life, unforeseen circumstances can dictate the need for outside assistance.
If nothing else, Easthom said he walks away having felt an extreme low and a soaring high in a short amount of time and that the latter will trump the former.
“I’m just in shock, I’m shocked that it happened,” Easthom said. “That’s one of those things you read about happening to people and never think it will happen to you or somebody you know.
“And then I’m shocked at the amount of support I got from everybody. Just thankful.”