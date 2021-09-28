When it comes to West Virginia’s quarterback situation, those looking for Greener pastures can keep looking.
That's because Garrett Greene is not going to become this team’s unquestioned starter anytime soon, barring injury to starter Jarret Doege.
For his part, coach Neal Brown is fairly tired of talking about it. He expressed that in as soft a way as possible during a press conference on Tuesday.
“Everybody wants to pay over attention to the quarterback position and I do get it,” Brown said. “I think it’s going to be a game-to-game deal where you’re going to feel it out. I thought both of them did some really good things.”
So did I. And the inverse is true as well, and so it has been since Greene began getting consistent reps in the team’s second game of the year, a 66-0 win over Long Island.
As I sat in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Normana, Oklahoma during Saturday’s 16-13 win for the Sooners, I had to chuckle a bit as the Sooners student section began to chant the name “Caleb,” a reference to backup quarterback Caleb Williams. Those poor souls in Norman, having to sit through the Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts eras, only to arrive at Spencer Rattler, a preseason first-team All-America selection this year.
Torturous, I’m sure.
But the irony wasn’t lost on me. A perennial power jeering its own quarterback on national television at home against a team whose fans have been jeering their own quarterback seemingly since Neal Brown arrived. In case you’ve forgotten, this program was in the same position two years ago when Austin Kendall was in the crosshairs and Doege was the perceived savior.
Eventually, Brown made the move and did it against Texas Tech, coincidentally the same team the Mountaineers will play this week. And that alone blows holes in one of the more laughable things I’ve heard among WVU fans and received in my emails and voicemails -- that Brown somehow has an agreement or friendship with Doege that will keep him as the starter throughout his career.
Was that pact not in place when Doege was riding the bench behind Kendall? Do you really believe that Brown is so strong in his loyalty to Doege he’s willing to risk wins and losses, subsequent recruiting battles and, eventually, maybe even his job over it? Especially if he really believed in his heart of hearts that handing the offense full time to Greene would make the team better?
Come on.
Admittedly, I’ve always been in the if-a-team-has-two-quarterbacks-it-has-no-quarterback camp, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen it at WVU. Remember the Jake Kelchner and Darren Studstill combination of 1993? You know, arguably the best season in program history right alongside 1988?
So, it can work. But, in order to be effective, it has to be used properly, and there are still some kinks being ironed out, although I do think this staff is consistently getting a better feel for it.
It’s certainly a tough balancing act and one I’m glad I don’t have to walk. I catch enough heat for it and I have nothing to do with who plays when. I can’t imagine how any of these guys keep from deleting every email address and social media account they have. It’s brutal. Some of you should be ashamed.
Here’s the truth of the matter: Doege hit on 20 of 29 passes on Saturday with two flat-out drops, both by Winston Wright, and a couple more balls that were catchable. That included perhaps the game’s biggest incompletion, a third-down throw from the 4-yard line to Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the back of the end zone that fell incomplete. Admittedly, the throw was high and it would’ve been a terrific catch by Ford-Wheaton, but was it doable? Yes.
Yet, that’s a perfect example of how thin the razor’s edge is.
Consider that drive as a whole. Just a few plays earlier, Doege threw two of his best passes in succession, hitting Sam James on a slant for 10 yards and a first down and then finding Wright on the outside for 13 more and another first down. And immediately, Greene trotted in.
From there a big run by Leddie Brown and a couple of nice reads in run-pass-option plays got the Mountaineers inside the OU 1-yard line, but Doege’s incompletion off the fingertips of Ford-Wheaton was his first throw after sitting out four straight plays. Is that throw on target if he stays in the rhythm he seemed to be in earlier in the drive?
I don’t know. Maybe. Maybe not.
But here’s what I do know: Doege has been much better than many of you have given him credit for this season and last. And, he’s not going anywhere in terms of being this team’s starter and in terms of receiving the most snaps. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Because the grass isn’t always greener on either side of the fence.
And Neal Brown and his staff seem content on riding it for the foreseeable future.