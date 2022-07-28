Last week, I was on vacation. Next week might as well be a holiday.
That’s what covering the West Virginia Amateur often feels like as it remains one of my favorite weeks of the year.
Not long ago, the event was little more than a formality as Pat Carter won 10 in a row (1995-2004) and though he’s added two more titles since (2006 and 2012) and has 13 overall, the Amateur has become a tournament of parity.
The last four years have brought four different winners with Philip Reale breaking through for his first crown last year. The absence of 2020 winner Mason Williams and perennial contender Chris Williams takes a pair of contenders away but even without them, I count at least 23 players that have some semblance of a realistic chance at claiming the 103rd edition, which runs Sunday through Wednesday at The Greenbrier.
In an effort to somewhat handicap the proceedings, I’ve attempted to lump the contenders into groups. At the end, I’ll make my pick.
n The Favorites – Sam O’Dell and Phillip Reale: O’Dell, a four-time winner, is back after missing two of the last three events and he’s motivated and playing well after tying for low-amateur honors at the West Virginia Open. Reale blitzed a good field last year and his score of 270 was the lowest since Carter shot the same in 2003.
n A matter of when, not if – Cam Roam, Davey Jude, Woody Woodward: Woodward has three top-five finishes to his credit, Roam led through 71 holes in 2019 and Jude, having gone pro and then returned to the amateur ranks, has as much game as anyone in the field. It took Reale until age 37 to break through. These three are all younger and more than capable of winning at any time.
n Never count ‘em out – Pat Carter, Jonathan Clark, Brian Anania, Alex Easthom: The one thing the four have in common? They’ve all won major tournaments in West Virginia. The difference? All are at different phases of their lives and careers. Yet, whether it’s Easthom’s length, which may be unparalleled in the field outside of Jude possibly, Carter’s experience and iron game, Clark’s aggressiveness or Anania’s consistency, all can still get it done should things fall the right way.
n All grown up and ready to win – Noah Mullens, Jacob Nickell, Christian Boyd, Mitch Hoffman, Ryan Bilby, Joseph Kalaskey, Christian McKisic, Nick Fleming, Howie Peterson: All have been part of a wave of great junior players in recent years, all are either current or former college players and all have flirted with success in the WVGA’s big events in recent years. Fleming (fourth), Peterson (T-6), Boyd (T-9) and McKisic (11th) all played well at the Open. The group has produced seven top-10 finishes since 2017 with a smattering of final-group appearances in there as well. Any of these guys could’ve slid into the 'when, not if' tier but they’re all a little young for that just yet. While all are still developing and just entering their primes, all of them are experienced enough already to win next week.
n Comin’ in hot – Jackson Hill, Todd Duncan, Jess Ferrell, Mason Kidwell: Hill just qualified for the United States Amateur in a qualifier at Edgewood, Duncan outdueled Jude to claim the Mountain State Golf Classic title, Kidwell led after one round and finished in the top-15 at the Open and Ferrell is currently third in the player of the year standings behind only O’Dell and Roam. This season included a win in the Mid-Amateur for Ferrell as well. He’s the most experienced of the group and was the runner-up in the 2011 Amateur but if momentum means anything, all four could be factors next week.
n Intimate knowledge – Cory Hoshor: My man Cory, who spent the better part of the last handful of years as a WVGA staffer and thus, getting to know media folks like myself, has played well since leaving the organization and becoming eligible to participate again. He’s currently seventh in the player-of-the-year standings and won the WVGA’s Two-Man Scramble event alongside playing partner Jeremy Vallet. Nobody in the field will likely be better able to anticipate setups, hole placements and tee box choices than Hoshor and as he’s proven, the former Buffalo High School standout and West Liberty golfer still has plenty of game.
n My picks: Winner -- O’Dell. Dark horses -- Hoffman and Ferrell.