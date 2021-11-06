MORGANTOWN — All week long, when the subject came up, WVU coach Neal Brown did his best to promote and relate to the significance of Major Harris’ number retirement on Saturday.
Brown called Harris his “introduction to West Virginia football” and, at age 41, he certainly fits into the appropriate demographic.
But as a born and raised Kentuckian, Brown can never fully comprehend the enormity of Harris’ impact in the Mountain State.
And judging from his humble and gracious comments on Saturday, maybe Harris can’t either.
“I never try to get caught up in that because, in a sense, you get a big head from thinking like that,” Harris said. “I feel uncomfortable when a player came up to me [and said], ‘congratulations,’ because we played together. We’re part of a team.
“The thing about it is I appreciate everything that comes along with football but I never try to think in terms of ‘I did all this myself.’”
At age 37 and being born and raised in the Kanawha Valley, I can understand it. I lived it.
I said on radio and on Twitter this week that if not for Major Harris, I’d likely not be here professionally. Heck, I may have never aspired to go to college at WVU. None of that is hyperbole.
That’s the significance of the legacy Harris left behind. There was no more important or influential sports figure in my youth – not Michael Jordan, not Barry Bonds or Ken Griffey Jr., not Barry Sanders, John Elway or Joe Montana.
They were all great. Memories of their games linger in the recesses of my mind and certainly help weave the fabric of a tapestry of sports fandom that partially defines me.
But Major was one of us. He inspired us. He took a state of historically voiceless people, at least in terms of the national stage, and shoved it in the faces of the masses, many of whom had looked down their noses at us. Our state’s university went undefeated. Our state’s university played Lou Holtz and Notre Dame for it all. Our state’s university had the most electrifying, dynamic quarterback in football.
He wore a flying WV. He might as well have worn a cape.
The Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 1989 is unquestionably my earliest sports memory. I was 4 years old and I can still remember sitting in my family’s living room in a plastic lawn chair brought in from the back porch because we had run out of seats. A room full of adults screaming and howling at the television, demonstrating once and for all to a young, impressionable kid what it meant to be a fan and what the Mountaineers meant to this state.
Less than a year later, my grandmother somehow scored me a poster with the 1989 schedule adorned with Harris’ likeness and his autograph. It hung on my wall for years and, to my knowledge, still sits in a tote of my childhood memorabilia in my parents’ storage building. It’s one of only three autographs I own and I’ll own it until I’m dead.
When I was a kid and I didn’t have anyone to throw a football with in the backyard, I’d throw passes to myself, verbally announcing a strike from Harris to Reggie Rembert. I drew up option plays during sandlot games, trying to outmaneuver defenders just like Harris did.
Since then, other Mountaineers have had similar impacts on younger generations. Pat White sticks out. Those teams drew comparisons to Harris’, but were never quite able to reach the same heights.
But that 1988 team had no worthy predecessors. The Mountaineers were finally on the map. In a way, it felt like the state was as well.
So, really, though Saturday’s ceremony retiring Major’s No. 9 at the end of the first quarter was met with loud crowd approval, and though it likely meant the world to Harris, to us of a certain age and West Virginia origins, it didn’t change anything. Harris’ immortality had long been cemented, and in many ways, no matter how many times I interview him, some of it will always remain.
Harris indirectly and unknowingly helped steer the course of my life by inspiring a deep-rooted love for athletics. He gave me some of the best memories of my childhood, helped me bond with my father over sports and proved to all of us that even the state’s unique borderline couldn’t contain transcendent greatness. And my story is hardly unique.
If I’m being honest, Saturday was another pinch-me moment personally, and trust me, I’ve had quite a few of them in the last couple years for which I’m forever grateful. If you’d have told that kid squirming to unstick his legs from patio furniture while sipping a Capri-Sun, trying to figure out why the adults in the room were losing their minds over a game, that someday he’d be here, writing this column and trying to encapsulate why Major Harris is Major Harris, I could’ve never fathomed it.
And thanks again for reading along and making this all possible. It never goes unappreciated.
Yet I know even these words fail to do it justice. You just had to be there and be of a certain age and be of a certain locale.
For us, it was certainly something major.
And to us, Major was certainly something.