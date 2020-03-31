As the days of no sports continue, the yearning to see something competitive has continued to grow.
So, on Sunday, I tuned in to Fox to catch an iRace at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. It marked the second straight week that drivers across multiple NASCAR series battled from their homes, using simulators to put on a show for fans.
A month ago, I’d have scoffed with my nose turned up at the thought of watching anyone compete in a video game. But desperate times call for desperate measures, so I tuned in and jotted down my thoughts in a timeline form.
I must preface this with the following: Before the race began, I asked my fiancée Kelsea, who is hardly a sports person, to pick a winner from the field of competitors. She glanced up from playing Zelda on the Nintendo Switch and after about five seconds of studying, threw out the name of Timmy Hill, a 27-year-old journeyman driver with minimal big-time success in the real world. I chuckled. But she who laughs last, laughs loudest — while watching her fiancé handle household chores.
n 1 p.m.: The pre-race coverage begins. We get the customary invocation, a rendition of the National Anthem from the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and the command to fire engines from celebrity grand marshal Troy Aikman. Before the order, Aikman sneaks in a Matthew McConaughey impression. Good luck seeing that during your Sunday NFL coverage this year. We’re already off to a rip-roaring start.
n 1:16: We’re underway as William Byron leads us to the green flag. We learn shortly after that Byron has more than 2,000 iRacing starts and 292 wins. Apparently, Byron’s iRacing career began in 2011 and it was from his success there that he decided to get into real racing. I wonder aloud if that works in other games. I ask Kelsea to remind me to sell off all of my Call of Duty games.
n 1:28: We have our first epic crash followed by our first live on-air interview with Cup Series veteran Clint Bowyer. Those who complain that there are no personalities left in the sport need to get familiar with Bowyer, who has a successful career waiting for him in broadcasting — and hopefully podcasting — when his racing days are through. The wreck was for Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, but unfortunately we get no live footage from the virtual infield care center to hear Busch complain.
n 1:31: Kelsea looks up from the Switch to ask if we’re really still watching this. I explain to her it’s for work and research purposes. She calls our house a prison. Sometimes, I’m not sure if she’s joking. I grab a fourth slice of pizza during the yellow flag.
n 1:36: A commercial for Elton John’s living room concert series for later that night is shown. Kelsea sees it. I have a feeling I’m not the only one in this house that will be forced to watch something against their will on this day.
n 1:40: Jeff Gordon, who’s on the call of this race alongside weekly partner Mike Joy, tells us that Timmy Hill was once the No. 1-ranked iRacer in the world. Information that could’ve probably been passed along pre-race, Jeff.
n 1:42: Bowyer misses his pit stall while driving through other cars. Apparently on pit road, cars become “ghost cars,” allowing a competitor to literally drive through them. Bowyer is comically exasperated.
n 1:49: Gordon tells us that iRacing can’t simulate “the vibrations in the seat of your pants from a real race car.” Easy, Jeff.
n 1:54: Cup Series rookie John Hunter Nemechek takes the lead away from Byron as the battle at the front heats up. All jokes aside, the competition on the track is quite fierce and the graphics and sound effects are about as real as one could hope. If not for a grandstand packed to capacity of virtual fans, I might not be able to tell the difference between this and a real race.
n 2:01: There’s an issue for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and you can nearly hear the virtual fans groan. I crack open my first cold adult beverage. Now the race looks, sounds and tastes like any other race.
n 2:06: I scan Twitter to see that Brian Neurdorff, self-proclaimed unofficial NASCAR meteorologist, tells us a virtual storm has been tracked 30 miles west of the track. I stand corrected — a virtual rain delay is about the last piece of reality this thing needs.
n 2:12: Earnhardt grabs the lead as pit stops cycle through. No word for Neurdorff on whether or not the storm has mysteriously shifted paths and gathered speed.
n 2:19: Earnhardt’s gas tank, which somehow seems to hold about 10 laps more fuel than anyone else’s, finally drives up and he yields the lead back to Byron. Order restored.
n 2:23: Hill gets an on-air interview with Gordon. He refers to Byron as “Willie B.” No word if Byron knows who the hell Hill is. In seriousness, one of the coolest things of this is seeing some guys that usually don’t get any air time suddenly become stars. Hill is solidly in the top five.
n 2:27: We get another Bowyer wreck and another classic interview. Bowyer has been the highlight of this whole thing.
n 2:29: Daniel Suarez is parked by the virtual police for trying to crash Ty Dillon on purpose. With Suarez, who could tell?
n 2:32: We get a shot from the virtual blimp. There is zero traffic on the highways surrounding the track. Social distancing has made its way to the virtual world as well, where viruses are always a concern.
n 2:34: With four laps to go, Hill gives Byron the bumper and moves into the lead, sending Byron back to seventh. I hope we get a feed from the pits after the race for the virtual fight that’s likely to ensue.
n 2:43: After a couple of late caution flags, Hill holds off Ryan Preece for the 647th iRacing win of his career. But the real winner is Kelsea, who once again proves she knows more than me in just about anything. I crack a second cold beverage in preparation of Elton’s pop-music extravaganza and ponder a world in which Timmy Hill is a racing phenom, Troy Aikman is an impressionist, Clint Bowyer is a comedian and my fiancée is a highly successful sports prognosticator. But I realize, for two hours, I didn’t think about the seriousness of what is facing our country and planet, and for that, iRacing is a major success. Best believe I’ll be tuned in next week and maybe with money on whomever Kelsea picks this time around.