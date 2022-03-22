As you likely know by now, West Virginia opened up spring football practice on Tuesday, and while I didn’t make the long yet all-too-familiar trek up Interstate 79, I will on Thursday morning.
While I’m not looking forward to that five-plus-hour round trip, there’s plenty to look forward to once I’m there.
I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say this is the most intriguing and likely most important spring in Morgantown in quite some time. The true beginning of year four under coach Neal Brown, the pressure has certainly ratcheted up on this staff after a 6-7 campaign last year that was viewed by most -- likely the coaches as well -- as a disappointment.
Numerous departures via the transfer portal have left the fan base restless at best and, listen, I understand. The hits to the secondary and linebacker corps in particular are worrisome from a depth perspective.
But that’s only part of the spring narrative, and here are a few things and players I’m most looking forward to seeing.
Quarterbacks
I mean, come on. This is the obvious answer, right?
Incoming freshman Nicco Marchiol, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene ... seemingly three will enter and one will emerge as WVU’s starting signal-caller. That is, unless Georgia-transfer J.T. Daniels enters the fray this summer.
But assuming he doesn’t, I honestly couldn’t pick a front-runner in this race as of now. Greene has the most experience, Crowder was praised all last season by Brown and the staff, and Marchiol? Well, he’s all but been anointed as the program’s savior by the fan base.
Marchiol likely gives Brown more leeway should this year’s team struggle, but I hardly think that plays into the equation. We know Greene is mobile, but does he have the accuracy and arm strength to thrive in the Big 12? And we may know more about Marchiol at this point than we do Crowder, in terms of what he can do on the field.
This should be fascinating and it will be vital to the success or lack thereof the Mountaineers have this fall.
Kaden Prather
If someone asked me which player popped most in my eyes last year it was Prather. Even as a true freshman, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver just looked different and he routinely beat some of WVU’s best defensive backs in drills.
It took awhile, but that started to manifest itself into some significant playing time late in the year and he eventually finished with 12 catches for 175 yards.
He should be one of the three starters at wideout along with Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James. I think the ceiling is fairly high for Ford-Wheaton as well, but if Prather becomes what his measurables say he can become, the Mountaineers should have a pair of dynamic weapons split wide on both sides of the formation.
Lee Kpogba
There has been nothing but praise from anyone I’ve heard speak -- both on the record and off -- about the junior transfer linebacker who spent two seasons with Syracuse before attending East Mississippi Community College last fall.
It’s the intangibles that have people raving about Kpogba, and that’s certainly a plus, but the Mountaineers are going to need production as well. With only Exree Loe and Lance Dixon back in terms of experienced players in the group, Kpogba is likely going to be needed right away.
Secondary
I mentioned this earlier, but what in the world is the defensive backfield -- now without Nicktroy Fortune, who hit the portal recently as well -- going to look like?
Well, for one, it’s going to look young.
Charles Woods, who came in from Illinois State last season, is suddenly the most seasoned member of the group, with the rest of the cast made up of largely unproven freshmen and sophomores. Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Aubrey Banks, Davis Mallinger and Saint McLeod should all be names with which you will familiarize yourself, along with several other candidates that could break out at any time.
The situation isn’t ideal, far from it. But with so many open spots it should make for intense competition this spring.
Lyn-J Dixon
By all accounts, he’s the home-run threat the Mountaineers have been missing in the backfield for quite some time, and if that’s true, Doxpm and power back Tony Fields could create quite the one-two punch.
The Clemson transfer ran for a combined 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Tigers before a slow third season and a redshirt year last year. He could be a game changer.
Graham Harrell
Yeah, he’s not a player, but you know you can’t wait to see this offense.
Who knows how much we’ll see in spring, but the thought of a revamped WVU offense is certainly a tantalizing one. A new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback and experience everywhere else taking on a defense full of newcomers in the secondary and trying to find depth at linebacker.
Yeah, I’m in. And yes, I’m talkin’ 'bout practice.