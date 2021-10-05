Neal Brown has said all the right things since he set foot on West Virginia’s campus in 2019.
It’s not just been about what WVU's football coach has said, it’s been how he’s said it, exuding a wholesomeness, a humility and a sense of the bigger picture.
He’s thanked fans and quoted scripture. He’s made it a priority to involve alumni and the student body. He’s a media-relations dream, embraces technology and social media and has taken naturally to West Virginia’s culture and traditions.
But now he’s being hit head on with a few of those things he may not have seen before from the WVU fan base -- skepticism and cynicism.
As Brown himself likes to say when posed with a tough but probing question, “It’s fair.”
Personally, I like Neal Brown. I still think he’s a good coach. I still think there’s a future here for him, and I still think maybe the talent void he inherited, the impact of a COVID-19 year and a commitment to building a program on the long term from the ground up, as opposed to the quick-fix transfer routes of the past, should all be factored in a little more heavily.
But even as much as I love words, once majoring in English at the same university he now coaches, it’s time for Brown to show us something. Saturday’s performance in a 23-20 loss to Texas Tech put an undeniable spotlight on some disconnections between what’s been communicated and what’s being demonstrated.
I’m not accusing anyone of dishonesty. I’m sure there are reasons somewhere between what’s been said and what’s being done, but in terms of aspirations and realizations, the chasm seems only to be widening.
Pushing the field and creating more big plays has been the primary focal point of improvement on offense since the beginning of spring ball. That improvement hasn’t materialized. Fine. Continued blocking troubles, wide receiver and quarterback development, there’s so much that can go into that. If any team could just decide to start making big plays, wouldn’t they all do so?
But shouldn’t we at least see/have seen a refreshed commitment to aggressive play calling? An attempt to engineer such plays through schematics?
Because we just haven’t. Until, that is, the second half of Saturday’s game when, down 17-0, Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker seemed to finally take the handcuffs off. Quarterback Jarret Doege completed 10 passes of at least 10 yards in the second half, eight more than the Mountaineers completed in the first.
Doege, who has found himself in the crosshairs -- unfairly much of the time, in my estimation -- of the fan base as much as anyone this season, looked as comfortable as he has all year and a 25-for-33 day for 318 yards was certainly productive. And sure, some of that yardage was of the run-after-the-catch variety, but suddenly there were downfield throws and a variety in the passing tree. Streaks and posts. Slants and corners.
To make plays downfield, you have to throw downfield. So, what is the hesitation? The fear or turnovers? Sacks?
Fair enough, but at some point don’t you have to go down swinging? I know trying to pull the running game out of the doldrums -- WVU ranks 106th in the country at 117.4 yards rushing yards per game -- is a priority, but couldn’t taking the top off help create space there? At least you’d be playing more to your strength: The Mountaineers rank 42nd nationally in passing at 264.6 yards per contest.
Speaking of that running game, if explosiveness was priority number one, developing a secondary option at running back was number two. That hasn’t materialized either. But again, where’s the attempt?
Tony Mathis was praised all off-season, and although an injury prior to the season opener against Maryland derailed him a bit, he played against Long Island and sparingly against Oklahoma. Freshman Justin Johnson had some decent runs against the Sharks and A’varius Sparrow is still on the roster, yet the three of them have combined for just 22 carries this season and none in the last two games.
That’s no indictment on starter Leddie Brown, who was a first-team All-Big 12 back a year ago. But if the goal is to develop depth, at some point that depth has to get opportunities, right?
Does that fix the offense? Probably not, at least not by itself, but it’s a step toward change, right?
And isn’t that what the fan base is asking for at the end of the day? Because even with the loss of five starters from last year's team, WVU's defense has largely been good enough.
The Mountaineer offense, returning nearly everybody save for a couple of offensive linemen and a receiver, was supposed to be the difference. But WVU's offense has only regressed in nearly every key area.
I said on my radio show last week that if WVU loses to Texas Tech it would be the worst loss of Neal Brown’s era. After it came to fruition, I don’t think anyone disagreed. I don’t think Brown himself would either.
Afterward, to his credit and that of his players, the right things were said. Pledges of improvement and of the unacceptability of a feeble, unenergetic first-half effort were made. Senior leader Dante Stills spoke of turning the page and moving forward.
At the end of a long, painful and in some ways embarrassing Saturday, it was the only choice. Yet, on the field, there are still options to be exhausted.
An exhausted fan base is asking just that.