Under the lights in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, West Virginia showed its heart and its guts.
And it was all spearheaded by its face.
All spring, summer, preseason camp and into the season, West Virginia coaches and players told the media that this team didn’t have one individual leader. Instead, it is a squad led by many.
Within the confines of the locker room, that may be true. But when it comes to this team’s face, the player who represents what the fan base and state is about, and what the fan base and state wants its players to be, we finally have a singular identity.
Last Tuesday, sitting at a podium, senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo made a stand. On Saturday, he walked the walk.
While I’ve found Mountaineer players, pretty much to a man, to be humble, interesting and respectful -- all the things you’d want a young man to be -- Chandler-Semedo did what I’d been waiting all season for someone to do.
He dropped the pleasantries. He took off the gloves. He told it like it was.
To refresh you guys, here was a direct quote from Chandler-Semedo last week, one I used in the TCU game preview:
“There’s zero margin for error. I can only speak for myself, but I’m not going out like that. Excuse my language, but that’s piss-poor. I’m not going out like that, not in my senior year. So, whatever has to happen has to happen. I don’t care which way we go, I’m not finishing the season 2-10, 3-9. That’s not happening.”
What I didn’t include was an addendum to that, a short statement he made later in the presser:
“Let the play show it, honestly. I can say everything I want Monday through Friday, but if I don’t go out Saturday and show it, it don’t make a difference.”
Guess who led the Mountaineers in tackles with 11 Saturday? And consider, no one else on WVU’s team had more than five.
That’s no knock on anyone else. It was certainly a team effort in all three phases that led West Virginia to its 29-17 win.
And there definitely were other defensive standouts. Charles Woods picked off a pass and recovered a fumble, one that Sean Mahone forced. Daryl Porter Jr. also had an interception. Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor each had a sack, with Stills recording two tackles for loss.
Those turnovers were a whole other story line. The Mountaineer defense doubled its season total of forced turnovers in the second half on Saturday, going from three to six as WVU kept one of the best offenses in the Big 12 Conference in check.
But while all of the aforementioned plays and players were huge, when it came time for the kill shot with TCU driving in West Virginia territory down just 12 points, still with nine minutes to go, it was Chandler-Semedo who burst through the line on fourth-and-2 and buried Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans for a 5-yard loss to give the Mountaineers the ball back.
It was his only tackle for loss in the game, but there wasn’t a bigger one.
The stats are nice and all, they show that Chandler-Semedo produced. But it’s not what he produced, it’s how he produced it.
Over the course of a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday, one of the biggest complaints I heard from fans was that players seemed void of energy, void of passion, void of intensity.
But on Tuesday, Chandler-Semedo drew a line in the sand, and in doing so he put the pressure of the moment and the burden of the team on his back. Then he did exactly what he said he was going to do -- he let the play show what he had verbalized days earlier.
After the game, he was asked if he thought his statement had affected the play of his teammates.
“Hopefully … I feel like it did,” he said. “We had a team meeting, players only, and we really kind of talked about things like that -- how we wanted to finish things, how we wanted to be remembered -- and I feel like that just hit home. We practiced different this week. Our attention to detail was much stronger and we just focused on the little things a little bit more.”
He also said there were “five more wins to get.” The five games left include some tough ones, including home games against No. 22 Iowa State, No. 15 Oklahoma State and Texas.
Only time will tell if Saturday’s win helped WVU find its footing in the long run.
But there’s no doubt it found its face.
Buy your No. 7 jerseys accordingly.