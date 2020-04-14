Usually, when I have the opportunity to inform an interviewee about history he or she has made, it’s a highlight of the job.
But a little over a week ago, when that scenario presented itself during a conversation with Herbert Hoover softball and George Washington volleyball coach Missy Smith, I wasn’t exactly filled with joy.
More like embarrassment.
As you may have read in Sunday’s Gazette-Mail, Smith was voted as the winner of the Van Meter Award, an honor given out by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association recognizing the best prep sports coach in the state during a calendar year.
You may also have read a fact that I had to tell Smith — this year marked only the second time since the award began in 1943 that a female coach was honored. Annette Olenchick was the first, picking up the award in 2003 while coaching girls basketball and softball at Sissonville.
A long 78 years boiled down to one word in my mind — how?
If you’ve been around Olenchick or Smith, as I have been fortunate enough to do so over the past 12 years, you know that you won’t find finer coaches anywhere. The two have combined to win 16 state championships in three sports. One could easily make the case that either or both of them should likely be multiple winners.
Now, I’m not here to take shots at anyone in the WVSWA whether it be current members or those that have come and gone before. And I’m also not here saying that the award — or any other award for that matter — should be given to a woman just for the sake of doing it. I’m a firm believer in the most deserving party receiving their just due.
But you’re going to have an extremely difficult time convincing me that only twice since World War II has a woman done the best prep sports coaching job in the Mountain State.
If anyone in sports media in the state understands the fact that some sports move the needle and others do not, it’s me. I’ve made a career out of trying to shine light on athletes and sports that would otherwise slip by the general public’s attention. What it may have cost me in total readers it has paid far more in the people I’ve gotten to know and the stories I’ve gotten to share.
But even in the WVSWA, an organization that should be able to separate the popularity of football with the quality of the coaching job performed, that hasn’t always been the case.
From 1942-1955, the award was a combined honor for prep and college coaches, going to the high school side eight times in that period. That means the Van Meter Award has been given out 73 times to prep coaches with double winners in 1946 and 2016.
Of those 75 honored, more than half (39) are listed as football coaches. Another 21 are tagged as boys basketball coaches. That leaves just 15.
Mind you, I’m fully aware that female athletics weren’t even around until much later in the game. The first girls basketball state championship was awarded in 1976, volleyball in 1980 and softball in 1981. But even at that, you’re talking 40 years, give or take a few depending on which sport you’re talking about, of female athletics being recognized as West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission sports. And certainly not all female sports coaches are women, but in all that time, female coaches have been recognized exactly twice.
I’m certainly not going to go back and say that certain coaches weren’t deserving in certain years. To be honest, I haven’t been around for the majority of them and, in my opinion, all high school coaches deserve recognition, especially considering the work they put in for the pay they pull out.
But I’d be lying if a few female coaches I’ve been familiar with didn’t come to mind, beyond thinking that Smith and Olenchick could have won more than once.
I think of Amy Mullen at Charleston Catholic, who has made the Class AA-A state title game in girls soccer every single season since 2014, winning three of them. How about Meghan Stevens at Hurricane, who is a perfect two for two in Class AAA state championships since taking over as head coach for Hurricane’s softball program? Ashley Shepler at Charleston Catholic won a state title with the Irish in 2007. Jeanne Lunsford guided Cabell Midland to a Class AAA softball title in 2005. Melissa Case led George Washington’s swim team to five state titles in a row (2011-2015).
There are many more outside of the MetroValley as well. Heather Halfin at Philip Barbour (volleyball/cross country), Dee Davis from Wheeling Park (girls basketball/softball), Mary Ramsey at Clay County (girls basketball/softball), Tish Smith at Wayne (softball) and Bridgeport’s Jan Grisso (swimming) have a ton of championships and experience between them.
And then, there’s Amy Chapman at Gilmer County, who coached the Titans past mighty St. Joseph in the 2016 Class A championship game for a girls basketball title. The Irish had won seven straight championships before and two of three since. If that’s not award-worthy, someone needs to show me what is.
And I’m sure there are many more that I’m not aware of or that I’m forgetting, and I sincerely apologize to the women I left out.
I would love to recognize you all — even if our award historically has not.