In a span of just under four months in the fall and winter of 1984, three things happened — I was born, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut and LeBron James was born.
I grew up with one and became an adult as the other did.
As the debate sparks back to life in the wake of “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series on Jordan and the Bulls that ran on ESPN over the last five weeks, I’m reminded of my unusual perspective.
First and foremost, I want to express that the series was absolutely fantastic, and that comes from someone who generally hates anything ESPN does. Riveting, informative and dripping with nostalgia, it’s difficult to encapsulate all I took away from the 10 episodes that dropped right when the sports world needed a pick-me-up.
I’ve seen smatterings on social media of people claiming it was a “puff piece,” referencing Jordan’s involvement with the project. But I didn’t see that at all. From Jordan’s gambling problems and his father’s death to his unsuccessful foray into baseball and even a harebrained conspiracy theory that No. 23 was somehow involved with his father’s murder — it was all there. Nothing was left untouched.
The early episodes were especially enthralling for me. The first memory I have of Jordan playing came in the NBA Finals against Magic Johnson the Lakers in 1991. It was Air vs. Magic, and even at age 7 I knew it was a big deal. It was a changing of the guard before I fully grasped what that phrase meant.
So those early years — Jordan’s rapid rise to individual stardom and the long road through the Bad Boy Pistons and to the top of the heap — those things I didn’t remember.
As a prep sports writer, I follow a number of high school athletes and coaches on Twitter, and watching the reactions and how opinions changed over the duration of five weeks was interesting as well.
My fiancee is 28 years old and not a sports fan. She knew Jordan as that guy from “Space Jam.” But 10 episodes later, she can appreciate just what he was and what he meant and maybe even why I and so many people my age are the way we are about sports.
I was a Reggie Miller fan as a kid, but best believe there were Jordan posters hanging on my wall. On my own hoop in the back yard, I hit several buzzer-beating jumpers pretending to be MJ, all while quenching my thirst with Gatorade and wiping the sweat off with Nike wristbands.
I certainly have my own opinions on the matter of the GOAT (greatest of all time), but more than strengthening or weakening those thoughts, the documentary made me realize just how silly comparing players across eras really is.
Anyone else notice the score of all of those games in the 1980s and ’90s? Wasn’t it refreshing to see NBA final scores in the 80s, with players locking down on defense with the same pride they carried on offense?
I miss that, more than I even realized. People criticize the modern NBA All-Star Game, but I would argue that it isn’t actually that poor of a representation of the game itself. The rules have changed. The 3-point line has changed the sport forever, for better or worse.
Could James have excelled in the face of those defenses with rules that allowed defenders to basically include assault and battery in their game plans? Could Jordan have adapted in the era of supreme athleticism and 3-point dependency?
I don’t know. No one does. So why argue? I guess that’s what we do.
But keep your stats and numbers, your arguments including efficiency ratings, shooting percentages, supporting casts, super teams and competition.
See, when Jordan and the Bulls played, we all KNEW the Bulls would win. It’s just what happened. I couldn’t remember a single point total from the documentary, but I remembered the wins, the buzzer beaters … the impact.
It wasn’t Jordan’s jumper or his in-air artistry, but his mentality, cutthroat competitiveness and the ability to lift his teammates that I’ll always remember. And in this documentary, we finally got to hear it expressed.
Perhaps the best moment of it all came at the end of Episode VII as Jordan, reflecting on a couch, tried to articulate his drive and how hard it fueled him to push others.
“You can ask all my teammates: ‘One thing about Michael Jordan, he didn’t ask me to do one thing that he didn’t [expletive] do,’ ” he said, fighting back tears. “When people see this [they will think]: ‘Well, he wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant.’ No. That’s you. You never won anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted [my teammates] to win and be a part of that as well.’
“I’m only doing it because it is who I am. That’s how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”
He then asked for a break as the episode ended, leaving me in a heavy reflective silence as I contemplated just how revealing those few minutes were of the man and what made him so special.
As the series ended Jordan nearly teared up again, expressing the eternally raging disappointment that the Bulls were broken up without ever having a chance to chase a seventh title. At age 57, over 20 years later, it still means that much.
Think what you want, argue if you want. As for me, I just appreciate the man for what he is and the documentary for what it was.
“The Last Dance” — one hell of a waltz down memory lane.