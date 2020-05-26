As you know by now, I’m a racing guy. If you can drive it fast and turn it left, I’ll watch it.
But auto racing isn’t all beer baths, Victory Lane celebrations and motor oil commercials, especially at the grassroots level.
That’s where you would’ve found Barboursville’s Charlie Perry for most of the second half of the 20th century, running sportsman, modified and late-model cars at tracks throughout West Virginia, Southern Ohio, Kentucky and beyond.
Along the way, Perry won a ton of races — estimated to be in the hundreds by close friend Kenny Adkins — was inducted into the West Virginia Motorsports Hall of Fame and made his No. 21 a fixture in the tri-state area.
Perry passed away on May 20, the day after completing his 79th lap around the sun. According to those who knew him, he raced and lived with class. To friends and family, it wasn’t his race car that put him ahead of the pack — it was his kindness and humanity.
That’s how wife Libby Perry remembers him after 45 years of marriage.
“[Racing] was his life and I knew that when we got married,” she recalled. “But I was his cheerleader, and also, if he would lose a race, we’d come home at night at 2 a.m. and sit on the porch and talk about it. I was with him through his ups and his downs.”
There were plenty of both as Perry juggled a career as foreman of the transportation department for Cabell County schools while spending every weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day pursuing his passion for racing. Libby Perry remembered a year in which he won several $1,000 purses only to be $400 in debt by the end of the season for tires.
Perry passed up the chance of pursuing a full-time racing life for the steadiness of a job in supporting his family, which also included Libby’s daughters Debra and Sara Beth from a previous marriage.
The family went along for the ride, one that took them from town to town and put them squarely in the middle of a bit of Americana that has been dying out as community race tracks have closed around the country in bunches.
“It was fun,” stepdaughter Debbie Fuller said. “We tried to be quiet on the way there so not to make Charlie nervous. He was superstitious about anybody wearing green, so we always had our navy-blue ‘Charlie’s Angels’ T-shirts.”
“Sometimes he raced on Friday night in Charleston and Saturday night in Portsmouth [Ohio],” Libby Perry added. “Sometimes he wouldn’t even take the car off the rig and race the next night and win again.”
Perry remains the record holder for lap times at Ona Speedway with a time of 16.41 seconds in 1997. He would end his 40-year racing career three years later.
Along the way, in addition to piling up trophies, accolades and records, the Perrys and close friends of the family accumulated a lifetime of memories and stories that spill out when the conversation turns to the past.
“Every time he’d win the race track queen would present him the trophy and give him a kiss,” Libby Perry said. “One time his buddies teased him because there was this real pretty blonde and he just kind of pushed her away because he knew Libby would be in Victory Circle. He didn’t want me to get jealous.”
“We were at Southern Ohio Speedway and it was a double-feature night,” Kenny “Smoky” Adkins, a friend and crew member for 11 years remembered. “We had the fast time that night but we elected to start on the tail end on both features and we won them both that night. He was just such a good guy to be with. He was a second father to me.”
On Thursday, Charlie Perry was laid to rest with a crowd thinned out significantly by social distancing practices and concerns over the coronavirus.
Libby Perry described the ceremony as “wonderful,” with former crew members and friends from as far away as Charlotte, North Carolina making the trek to pay their final respects.
Charlie Perry never made the big time in terms of national fame or competing in a top series. He never tried. There were other callings in his life. For every Kyle Busch or Kevin Harvick there’s a Charlie Perry, a man who possessed every bit the competitive spirit and drive while still balancing family and profession.
And while the wins and laps may not mean much outside the tri-state and beyond the realm of the memories of the people who were there, who he was will always mean the world to those who were along for the ride.
“He was a winner, but he was a nice guy — I can’t explain how nice he was,” Libby Perry said. “All of the other drivers liked him. He didn’t pull any dirty tricks or spin anyone out, he’d share an axle or a part if another driver needed it and he was happy to do it.
“He was a fine fellow, a good man and a good Christian man.”