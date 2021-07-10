With around 50 years of golfing behind him, Mark Greer was still waiting for his first hole in one.
It came at arguably the most famous par-3 hole on the planet, and it came toward the end of a journey that would make Greer the envy of nearly any golf enthusiast -- including this one.
With the afternoon sun beaming through the Georgia pines, Greer lost sight of his tee ball on the 12th hole at Augusta National, but knew he’d hit a good one.
“It was right at it,” recalled Greer, a Richwood native and former golfer at West Virginia University. “We went up to Hogan Bridge to take photographs and after, one of the caddies looked and said, ‘There’s a Titleist 1 in the hole.’ It was the highlight of my golfing life.”
That's a bold statement coming from Greer. His stop at Augusta in March of 2020 was one of the last in his journey to visit every one of Golf Digest’s top 100 courses in the United States. He completed that quest July 4 on the East Course at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
An optometrist who has resided in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for 32 years, Greer began his quest by playing some of the country’s more famous public courses like TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach. But a self-proclaimed “nerd” of golf architecture, Greer linked up with a fellow optometrist in Tennessee, who referred Greer to Golf Digest as a course-ranking panelist, and with that came the opportunity to knock off quite a few more.
Through that avenue, Greer got halfway to 100, and from there made it his goal to complete the list, one that changes every two years when Golf Digest releases new rankings.
There were some favorites formed along the way, and if just stepping onto Augusta National wasn’t enough, an ace on No. 12 in the presence of his son, Blake, certainly endeared the place even more to Greer.
It’s one of three he mentions when asked about the best, along with Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey and Cypress Point at Pebble Beach, California.
Those three courses sit atop of Golf Digest’s rankings, with Pine Valley topping the list, Augusta coming in at No. 2 and Cypress Point checking in at No. 3.
“Pine Valley is the most challenging, most strategic course I’ve ever played,” Greer said. “Cypress Point is the most beautiful course I’ve ever seen.”
At 59 years old, Greer isn’t about to slow down in his pursuit of course completion anytime soon. A member of the Seth Raynor Society, Greer said one goal is to play all of Raynor’s designed courses, of which there are 85. He also has his eyes on Golf Digest’s “Next 100” list, which ranks courses 101 through 200 in America.
And then there is the pursuit to play on every course that has hosted a U.S. Open. While in Pennsylvania knocking Merion off the list, Greer also played Philadelphia Country Club, which hosted the 1939 U.S. Open. Greer has played 32 of the 49 courses that have hosted the Open that are still in operation.
Some people collect coins. Others, stamps or baseball cards. Greer collects divot tools, buying one at each new course he plays.
But more than that, he collects memories. In golf terms, he has a wider array of those than nearly anyone alive. Greer estimates that as of Golf Digest’s latest updated list, he is one of a handful of people to have played all 100.
“Admittedly, there is a sense of satisfaction in completing this quest,” Greer said. “This has been a great way to see the country and I’ve made so many new friends along the way. My quest has taken me to play golf in 36 different states. I have made many wonderful memories.”
But likely all fall short of that March day in Georgia, when a ball he lost in flight landed and rolled out of sight, to the bottom of a cup that has had decided some of the most prestigious and famous tournaments in golf history.
As for what he shot that day? A 6-over-par 78 as he overcame double bogeys on No. 1 and No. 3 with a birdie on 11 and of course the ace on 12.
“I’ll take it,” he said of the score.
“I would’ve taken it at Esquire this afternoon,” I said sheepishly.
“I’ll bet Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson would definitely take that ace,” he responded with a laugh.
Indeed, the shot would have been the envy of anyone in the game. And the journey is enough to draw the envy of everyone.