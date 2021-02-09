As many of you likely know by now, I’m a gearhead at heart and about the time this column finds its place on the web Tuesday night, the NASCAR season will have started with the Busch Clash at Daytona.
Make no mistake, I’m jacked. Like as excited as one of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl dancers upon finally being able to remove the jock strap from his face backstage.
While a good amount of the ever-shrinking national coverage of NASCAR hammers home the narratives around falling ratings, evaporating sponsors and shrinking crowds, there really are some wonderful things going on in the sport right now. It’s never been stacked with a higher number of young stars, and the sport’s governing body has never been more willing to take risks — both necessary and unnecessary.
So, despite all of the good, it’s the latter of those two things that has me concerned heading into a 2021 season that promises to be unlike any other.
The Clash at Daytona has long been like an earlier MLB Opening Day for me. A sign of the coming spring. The bright sunshine of Eastern Florida mixing with the first revving of engines do as much to kill the doldrums of winter as anything to me.
But this year’s Clash will look a lot different. The whole season will. Because a sport that gets dismissed as all left turns will suddenly consist of a lot of rights.
And I’m not too thrilled about it, quite frankly.
This year’s Clash will take place not strictly on arguably the world’s most famous tri-oval at Daytona International Speedway, but on its largely flat, infield road course. There will be no pack drafting. No white-knuckle, 200-mile-per-hour traffic jam.
Though Sunday’s Daytona 500 will go down on the normal track, the Clash has always been a great warm-up for that race. But, unfortunately, NASCAR’s new commitment to road courses doesn’t stop on Tuesday.
Of the season’s 36 races, seven will now be held on road courses. That includes the Brickyard 400, where Indianapolis Motor Speedway will get the same treatment as Daytona is getting for the Clash and a regular-season race the week after the Daytona 500. That’s 19.4% of the season schedule.
Prior to 2018, when the Charlotte Roval — again, think traditional tri-oval turned into road course — was introduced to the schedule, Watkins Glen and Sonoma were the only two road courses entrenched on the Cup Series schedule. That represented welcome reprieves and novelty events from the monotonous weekly trips around in circles. The Roval has become part of NASCAR’s playoffs and has certainly added intrigue and drama with the added bonus of championship ramifications.
But if three is a crowd, seven is a mess, and I’ve got a feeling that NASCAR — a sport that hasn’t had many good things in recent years — is about to have way too much of one.
Admittedly, it must be a hell of a balancing act to attempt to execute — enticing new and young fans while staying true to the sport’s roots. But no one thinks NASCAR and right turns. It’s a sport birthed largely from the short tracks and 1.5-milers of the south. Geographically, the sport has done a nice job expanding its product, reaching the corners of the country.
But geographical changes are one thing; stylistic and philosophical changes are another. There’s no need to rethink the wheel when the wheel is designed to turn one way.
If I wanted to watch road-course driving, I’d watch F1 or IndyCar — organizations where the cars are better equipped to handle such turning and where drivers have cut their teeth on winding circuits around the world.
You don’t watch NASCAR for finesse. You don’t watch NASCAR for precision braking. You don’t watch NASCAR for ess turns, carousels and bus stops.
You watch NASCAR for the physicality, where the car designs allow for trading paint without tragedy. You watch NASCAR for high-line rim riding and low-line bottom hooking. You watch NASCAR for the big one at a superspeedway and for the mayhem at the Martinsville paperclip.
I understand the attempt. You’re either growing or you’re dying, and NASCAR is trying everything to be the former. And yes, road courses have provided excitement. But so is going on vacation. That is, unless you spend 19.4% of your time on it.
Upon review, I may need to fact check that.
The point is, at the root level, NASCAR is as American as a hamburger, but by trying to spice up its schedule, its governing body is hoping for caviar.
In the process, I fear it has forgotten its bread and butter.