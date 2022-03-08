A few ins, a few outs and a few what-have-yous:
If you’re here for the girls basketball state tournament this week, welcome to Charleston and to Capital High School’s new gymnasium!
I kid, though the new blue, gray and white paint scheme on the floor at the Charleston Coliseum certainly looks befitting of the Cougars and you know what, I’m OK with that. Charleston High School went into the consolidation that made Capital, and as far as I’m concerned, now Capital is Charleston’s High School. Plus, blue and silver looks pretty sweet if you ask me.
But, of course, we can’t have nice things without the ample griping and moaning ,so as pictures of the new floor were passed around social media on Monday, out came the negativity.
I mean, what are we fighting about? Gone is the Halloween-color-coded, oversized-state-outline-emblazoned, corporate-sponsor-flaunting, outdated eyesore that was the Friends of Coal floor, and by my estimation, that makes us all winners before a game even gets played this week.
Is the new floor extravagant? No. Modern? Probably not. Overly memorable? Nope.
But after my retinas have been routinely burned out for two weeks per year, simple, traditional and tasteful is just fine with me. Complain all you want, but a smaller, less gaudy state outline and a concise, “Charleston” on each baseline is a sight for sore eyes.
Literally.
nnn
Beyond the floor, there’s certainly plenty of other things I’m looking forward to seeing this week.
Will a Kanawha Valley team -- there are six involved -- make it to the second round? Will two-time Mary Ostrowski Award winner Marley Washenitz and Class AAA top seed Fairmont Senior exorcise the demons of last year’s loss in the championship game? Can Parkersburg Catholic finally break through after years of knocking on the door? Can anyone dethrone reigning big-school champion Huntington?
There’s certainly a lot to see this week. It almost seems like too much and, in a way, I believe it is.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission will decide shortly after the boys tournament next week whether or not the four-class format will stick around in basketball or if the two-year test run will be it.
It’s hard for me to imagine a scenario in which it doesn’t stay for good, and there have been a few good things to come from it. In fairness to the process, I’m going to wait until after these two weeks to formally settle on my opinion, and rest assured, there will be a column coming on that in the near future.
But if someone were to ask me today, I’d have to side on going back to three classes. In fact, I’d be more in favor of whittling it down to two as opposed to going to four. The fields have become a bit watered down in my estimation, and I believe we are in for some lopsided quarterfinal scores across all four classes, not that that wasn’t necessarily the case before as well.
However, as I already stated, the new floor will help me enter these two weeks with open eyes and, for now, I’ll bring an open mind as well.
nnn
It was quite an environment in Morgantown on Saturday as WVU picked up a much-needed win in the regular-season finale against TCU on Saturday.
There were 11,324 people on hand on Saturday and that crowd drew the praise of WVU coach Bob Huggins and players after the win. Although mine doesn’t mean nearly as much, here it is as well.
Saturday proved to me that no matter how loudly the criticism from fans is online, the volume of their voices is even higher in person.
Swear that you won’t watch again? You’ll watch. Insist that you won’t come again? You’re there.
In the end, isn’t that what defines a West Virginia fan? It’s not a life everyone can lead. It’s hard. There’s inevitable pain and disappointment. But at the end of the day, it’s the only sports entity that rocks the Flying WV and that represents you -- win or lose.