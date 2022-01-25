With the drama that transpired during the course of four insane NFL Divisional playoff games, this past weekend was truly special.
And some of the immediate reactions across social media were as well.
For vastly different reasons.
As usual, great things brought out bad reactions and fans flooded to Facebook and Twitter to express them and I, ever the masochist when it comes to sports opinions, couldn’t keep myself from reading -- even as those posts both made me and drove me mad.
If it weren’t for my profession, you’d never see me on a social media site. I’d much rather be fishing for trout than fishing for likes, debates and reactions.
But as it’s my job to stay up to date on sports and try to keep you the same, there I was on Saturday and Sunday, scrolling down and up, shaking my head back and forth.
Maybe the one that sticks out most is the inevitable eruption of noise over the NFL overtime rules in the wake of Kansas City’s 42-36 win over Buffalo on Sunday night in absolutely one of the best playoff games I’ve ever seen.
In case you missed it, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went back and forth down the stretch with each team landing haymakers in the final moments before ultimately, Kansas City prevailed in overtime.
It should’ve been celebrated. But instead, in a fashion befitting modern society, it was whined about.
The Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, took the football, marched down the field and scored a touchdown. Game over. Them’s the rules.
And those were the rules before the game started. Before the year started. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think it’s perfect, and if you want to say that you don’t like the overtime rules, cool. I understand. It’s a discussion that can and should be had.
That’s not my issue. My issue is with the people who have spent the previous couple of days stating that the coin toss decided the game. Tell me you’re irrational without telling me you’re irrational.
The Bills took a three-point lead with 13 seconds to go, only to allow Kansas City to traverse 44 yards with two flicks of Mahomes’ wrist, culminating in a 49-yard, game-tying field goal from Harrison Butker. Buffalo also had a four-point lead after Allen hit Gabriel Davis on a 27-yard touchdown throw with 1:54 left and allowed the Chiefs to strike right back and score on a 64-yard connection from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.
Seriously, if you missed this one, what were you doing?
The point is, while there are rules for overtime, the NFL has no rules against playing defense. Stop them. It’s a game of three phases -- yes, three, ask Green Bay -- and they all factor in equally. The Bills punted four times in the game. There were more chances to score and Buffalo didn’t do so.
It’s OK to call for overtime rule changes. It’s not OK to say the overtime rules decided the outcome of Sunday night’s game. Remember, those are two separate things.
But at least the outcry was a reprieve from Saturday night, when every amateur comedian flocked online to try out their best Aaron Rodgers/COVID-19 one-liner.
“This is the second time Aaron Rodgers convinced us he had a shot.”
Yeah. We get it.
If you don’t like Rodgers, fine. If you think Rodgers should have been vaccinated, fine. If you think Rodgers misleading the public to believe he was vaccinated was wrong, fine.
All of that is valid and it’s your opinion to have.
But how did this guy become public enemy number one? Over this?
Funny, I saw fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers trashing Rodgers a week after all but bowing publicly at the altar of Ben Roethlisberger, a retiring quarterback twice accused of sexual assault. I saw fans marvel at the contributions on Sunday by Hill, a wideout who was booted from Oklahoma State’s football program in college after pleading guilty to felony domestic assault for striking his then-pregnant girlfriend and who has since had to face down child abuse allegations against the same child.
Listen, I’m not passing judgment on either of them. Both were cleared of wrongdoing and I wasn’t there to say any different. But what I am saying is, be consistent and have some perspective. A lot of these guys, just like people you inevitably know in your day-to-day lives, aren’t saints.
Rodgers made a decision regarding his own body and then made misleading comments about something he or anyone else shouldn’t be forced to divulge publicly anyway.
And before you cancel me, know that I am vaccinated. Or am I?
My family knows. My employer knows. We’re good.
Finally, a short and sweet one: Know that if you took to a keyboard to question Tom Brady’s legacy in any way after falling just short of yet another miraculous postseason comeback in a 30-27 loss to the Rams on Sunday afternoon, you should be banned from ever talking about sports again.
He's 44 years old. He has seven Super Bowl titles, more than any franchise in the league. If he had gone 0 for 38 with 36 interceptions and the Buccaneers had lost 645-0, it wouldn’t have mattered. His greatest-of-all-time status, like Michael Jordan’s (take that LeBron fans) has long been earned and solidified. Like Ryan Tannehill holding the ball in the pocket thinking about throwing into double coverage during the Titans’ game against the Bengals on Saturday -- just let it go.
And now, with all of this off my chest, I’ll do the same.
I’ve really got to get to a trout stream soon.