TBH, I just can’t make myself care about TBT.
I’m sorry. I’ve tried. Believe me.
But, as Monday night was a big evening in the city in which my office resides, complete with a national television audience, I did my due diligence and tuned in to The Basketball Tournament anyway as Herd That and Best Virginia played in back-to-back games at the Charleston Coliseum.
A venue with a new name and the same hideous floor. There’s not enough E&J on the planet to make that color scheme tolerable. It’s enough to make the late, great Craig Sager cringe.
But as for the basketball, I have to admit, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.
Of course, it was great to see all of the Marshall and WVU alums. Games were physical, officials let them play and, I’ve got to tell you, there was a whole lot more defense involved in those two games than any NBA game I’ve watched in 15 years.
Admittedly, that’s a fairly small sample size.
Yet for all of the differences, there sure were a lot of similarities, especially in the Best Virginia game. The team, which changed only a letter from West Virginia, the school its players once called home, did a WVU impression to a T. Hard-nosed defense and a late surge was enough to overcome offensive shortcomings and long scoring droughts, and a final push sent the fans home with equal parts joy and relief.
Free throws were missed. “Country Roads” got played. Whistles blew and fans booed.
It felt a whole lot like a West Virginia game, didn’t it?
Maybe the biggest difference to me is that players at WVU, at least up until this new dawn of name, image and likeness, have always played under the banner of amateurism.
They played for their university. They played to earn a shot at the next level. They played for pride. They played for a state.
That’s what endeared them to the people of West Virginia, and it’s why so many have turned out and tuned in this week. Nate Adrian, Kevin Jones, Juwan Staten, Alex Ruoff — none will ever be forgotten by a fan base that, despite its faults, is unflinchingly loyal to athletes who stay loyal to it.
There’s no doubt in my mind that if some day a senior tournament is organized with a 65-and-older roster cap and there’s a WVU team participating, getting a seat at any Bob Evans between New Cumberland and Williamson won’t be a problem.
And I’m talking a booth, too.
No, drumming up interest for anything donning a flying WV or the athletes that used to do so will never be a problem. That part of this whole thing is awesome. The guys in those Best Virginia uniforms were part of a whole lot of wins and tournaments, moments that pop up in discussions among the Mountaineer faithful regularly.
I know that because I’m in a group chat with a bunch of them, and I’m friends with and converse with even more in my daily life. They call and text the radio show I share with Brandon Lowe. They flood my email and voicemail and they are always appreciated, whether complimentary or critical.
All told, Milan Puskar Stadium holds around 60,000 people. The WVU Coliseum, about 14,000.
Neither is the biggest. Neither is likely the loudest. Sometimes they don’t even sell out.
But it’s not about the number of people that fit into those venues, it’s what those people take out. It’s what they take back to their jobs and their lives the following day. It’s what they cling to when the world reminds us that as West Virginians, we’re an afterthought.
Largely, WVU and Marshall fans talk about past players and games to escape current problems. A dwindling population and an ever-rising opioid crisis. Heart disease. Obesity. Poverty. As a people, our insatiable thirst for first is fueled only by relentless reminders that we’re last.
But, oh, how the swish of a net can soothe the strife of a state, if only for a moment.
So, when Adrian’s 3-pointer rained down and in to send Best Virginia to a second straight win on Monday, the building erupted as if the team had just won an NCAA tournament. And I smiled, not because I was necessarily rooting for a bunch of guys trying to win a million bucks, but because those guys made a population of people feel like a million bucks at least one more time.
And, yes, in the end, even Elam can’t save the TBT for me, at least in terms of my own personal viewing interest.
No, I guess I just don’t care.
But I’m certainly glad that you do.