There’s no bye week this Saturday for West Virginia University’s football team, no discernible dividing line in the schedule to indicate a week out of the ordinary.
But does it feel like to anyone else that the season truly begins now for WVU?
The Mountaineers will hit the road for Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday to take on Texas Tech in the second game of a stretch of five games in five weeks and six in seven to close out the regular season. WVU was 2-4 against the remainder of its schedule a year ago, all Big 12 opponents.
So, what do we really know about West Virginia right now? We know they’ve handled two inferior opponents (Eastern Kentucky, Kansas). We know they have a big loss at Oklahoma State and a big win at home over Baylor on the ledger. We know the numbers indicate a defense that is among the country’s best and a turnaround in the running game that likely exceeds even the most optimistic fan’s hopes for this season.
It’s said that numbers don’t lie, but even the George Washington cherry tree story was fabricated. And a deeper dive into the statistics of WVU’s first four games indicate a team that isn’t necessarily worse than the numbers say, but one that we may not know enough about to pass judgment on yet.
Defensively, the Mountaineers are undoubtedly better, but the unit will enter Saturday coming in at No. 1 in the country in total defense, allowing just 240 1/3 yards per contest so far. I’ve seen a few comparisons to some of the best defenses in the history of the program and I just can’t go there … yet.
First, look at the competition. Eastern Kentucky is an FCS opponent that Marshall shut out the week before WVU played them and that’s no knock on the Thundering Herd, which also is playing some stingy defense so far. Kansas (261 1/3 yards per game) ranks 75th out of 77 teams in total offense and is the second-worst offense in a Power Five conference, in front of only Vanderbilt.
Oklahoma State, WVU’s lone loss so far this season in a 27-13 defeat in Stillwater, Oklahoma, rushed for 229 yards against the Mountaineers. But after jumping out to a 17-0 first-half lead, playing without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and riding a defense that was largely having its way with WVU’s offense, the play calling for the Cowboys was vanilla at best.
Likely, WVU’s most impressive performance on defense thus far came against Baylor in a 27-21 double-overtime win. Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer is among the most seasoned and proven in the league and the Mountaineers contained him while shutting down the Bears running game to the tune of 27 yards on 33 carries. Still, Baylor has played just two games so far with the other coming against Kansas, so we know even less about the Bears right now than most.
Currently, WVU is third in passing defense, allowing 1481.2 per game, but the Mountaineers have also faced the 15th-fewest pass attempts at 100. That includes 44 combined out of Kansas’ Miles Kendrick and Oklahoma State’s Shane Illingworth, both of whom were making their first career starts.
And things work hand-in-hand as well. That improved WVU running game has done wonders in terms of helping the Mountaineer offense, but it’s also helped the Mountaineer defense too. WVU is currently 14th in the country in time of possession (just over 33:07 per game) and the defense has faced just 237 offensive snaps, fewest among teams having played four games or more so far.
None of this is to diminish what the Mountaineers have done. It’s been impressive to watch and WVU no doubt has playmakers on all three levels. But the fact of the matter is this — the three Football Bowl Subdivision-level offenses West Virginia has faced rank 38th (Oklahoma State), 70th (Baylor) and 75th (Kansas) out of 77 teams in total offense. Three of the next four opponents – Texas Tech (21st), Texas (13th) and TCU (26th) – rank in the top third of the country.
During the Big 12 Conference coaches call on Monday, Tech coach Matt Wells was asked if he thought WVU was the most improved team in the league. The numbers would certainly indicate that it is.
It would’ve been so easy to lay down a smoke screen of coach-speak and take the, ‘Aw, shucks, we don’t stand a chance,’ approach. But to Wells’ credit, he didn’t, saying that while WVU is no doubt improved, it’s just too early to start quantifying.
“To say that they’re the most improved in the league, for me to say that I think it’s fairly early in the season,” Wells said. “We’re just a third into the league, so you’re probably better judged to say that than me because I haven’t seen all the teams yet. They’ve certainly improved a lot.”
One thing is for sure, when his Red Raider offense lines up to take on that defense on Saturday, Wells will have a much better idea of just how much better WVU really is.
I think we all will.