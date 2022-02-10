For years, my longtime boss and Mitch Vingle would greet readers to his column with a catchphrase to start off a piece in which he touched on several topics.
C’mon, you remember -- “Ye olde notebook.”
I read that three-word phrase before I ever got into the business, before I ever knew him personally.
Since I started this weekly column adventure, I’ve racked my brain to come up with some kind of catchy, brief lead-in for my own piece, and this week I finally found it. In my bathroom.
I have but one piece of décor that I picked for my house, with my fiancée thankfully handling the rest. I have trouble enough matching my shoes and belt, much less distinguishing between shades of paint or lampshade colors.
But the only thing I wanted was one piece of art in my bathroom. Above the toilet, I wanted a vinyl print of Jeff Bridges’ character from “The Big Lebowski” also sitting on the toilet in his robe and sunglasses. It’s from an early scene in the film -- the first scene with spoken words -- in which he sarcastically answers questions from intruders as they demand money, his long hair sopping wet from having his head plunged into the commode.
I would argue it’s one of the greatest introductory scenes to a character in movie history. Maybe the best.
It’s a film I and so many people I know have nearly memorized. So, as I looked at the picture while brushing my teeth the other morning, another scene from the movie came to mind. And I realized, it would be perfect to begin such a piece.
So, without further ado, here’s a lot of ins, a lot of outs, a lot of what-have-yous and a lot of strands in my head:
First, this WVU basketball team.
As the losses piled up during a seven-game losing streak, the fan base went from concerned to nuclear in the course of a couple weeks.
But I just couldn’t go there. Because I saw what was coming now, and that is a chance. Actually, several of them.
I wrote in a column a couple of weeks ago that I believe the magic number of wins to make the NCAA Tournament is 19. I still do. Now at 14-9, WVU is five wins away with eight regular-season games to go and, admittedly, no game in the Big 12 is easy.
Still, only two of those games come against ranked competition, and both of them -- against No. 8 Kansas on Feb. 19 and No. 20 Texas on Feb. 26 -- are at the WVU Coliseum. A win in either of those would certainly be an NCAA resume booster, but the road games -- at Oklahoma State Saturday, at Kansas State on Monday, at TCU on Feb. 21, at Iowa State on Feb. 23 and at Oklahoma on March 1 -- are all at the very least winnable.
I hate to be the eternal optimist, but this team has looked different to me since the second half of its loss at Arkansas. It played well enough to win at Baylor, and if Taz Sherman plays, I think the Mountaineers would have won against Texas Tech.
If WVU had won both of those games, it’s a different discussion today. They didn’t, so here we are.
But as for where they’re going to be come March, I’m still saying they’ll be dancing, right along with 67 other teams.
n Speaking of March, here’s a friendly reminder to all parents out there -- high school basketball, while amazing and great and intense come postseason time, is still just that. High school basketball.
As a person who has covered prep sports for almost 15 years, I’ve heard some things fly verbally from the bleachers that would make most of us blush. And it’s not the vast majority of you I’m talking about, but as we know, it only takes a couple.
This week, while covering the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House -- which by the way was terrific in every way, kudos to all involved -- I actually heard a fan behind me rooting for an opposing cheerleader to fall from the top of a pyramid. And as good as the Shootout was, it was still a regular-season game at that.
Don’t be that person. Let the kids on the floor be kids. You’re an adult. Remember that.
n Finally, what kind of sports writer would I be without offering my Super Bowl prediction?
I had a feeling about the Bengals last week and picked them both on radio and with a few small wagers on my app to beat the Chiefs. It was one of my rare moments of betting brilliance.
This week, I also have a feeling about the Bengals, though not nearly the same one. And I also have a feeling that after a postseason full of drama, we’re due for a clunker.
Aaron Donald is the greatest interior defensive lineman in NFL history. You know how I know that? Name five other defensive tackles without looking. But I’ll bet you have heard of Donald.
And if you haven’t, you will Sunday, when he’s making plays and bringing home MVP honors.
Today over lunch, I told my mother that she was the only thing I’ve ever liked from Cincinnati. That certainly rings true on Sunday.
PREDICTION: Rams 30, Bengals 13.