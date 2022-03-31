A few ins, a few outs and a few what-have-yous:
Since attending an open West Virginia practice last Thursday, I’ve had several people ask me who stood out.
A couple of hours of watching drills and largely contactless scrimmages is hardly enough to make sweeping judgments, but the guys who stood out are the ones I stood next to.
While the race for the starting quarterback job rages on, I’m confident that whoever emerges will have a couple of potential big-time targets in Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Kaden Prather. They just look different.
And, to be fair, I think Sam James, now a senior, will be a pivotal part of the wideout corps too and will add a third dependable option.
But it’s hard to miss Ford-Wheaton and Prather, and it’s also difficult not to imagine big seasons for both of them. Obviously, a lot goes into that, including quarterback and offensive line play as well as a smooth transition into offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s new scheme.
The tale of the tape, according to WVU’s online roster, lists Ford-Wheaton at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and I’d argue that height number is conservative. Prather, meanwhile, checks in at 6-4, 209.
Honestly, Prather was probably the biggest standout to me last year as well as he squared off against a then-experienced Mountaineer secondary in practices. That didn’t necessarily manifest itself into steady playing time until late in the season. Ford-Wheaton however, has been a mainstay in the lineup over the past two seasons.
To hear guard James Gmiter tell it, there’s a reinvigorated sense of optimism among the offense as Harrell continues to take control. His track record at USC and before that North Texas speaks for itself. The man has put up numbers in each of his seasons running an offense.
Should that trend continue this season, it will likely come with breakout seasons for not only a new West Virginia quarterback but also for the team’s wideouts. With the size and athleticism of Ford-Wheaton and Prather on the outside and a dependable, experienced James in the slot, the pieces would seem to be there. It’s up to Harrell to make them fit.
As is usually the case, the Kanawha Valley is stocked again with a plethora of sluggers on the prep softball scene, several of whom I’ve had the privilege to write about and get to know over the past few seasons.
Indeed, Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks, Buffalo’s Abby Darnley, Winfield’s Kennedy Dean, Nitro’s Lena Elkins -- all are back for their senior seasons with Division I futures in front of them next year. Meeks will attend Purdue, Darnley will go to Marshall, Dean will play for Youngstown State and Elkins is committed to Charlotte.
Also, per usual, the next wave is already forming and St. Albans has a youngster with the game -- and a name -- that are sure to have her in the headlines for years to come.
The Red Dragons start three and sometimes four freshmen, including Kyndall “Punkie” Harper, who has clubbed six home runs and sports a batting average well north of .700 after seven games. Those are numbers I haven’t seen from a ninth grader since Caiti Mathes was bursting on the scene at Hurricane. She went on to set what are believed to be state records in single-season and career home runs.
Where this leads from here for Harper remains to be seen. She has plenty of time to author her own softball career. But it sure seems like area prep sports fans have another name to watch and, boy, is it a fun one to say.
Finally, March Madness will come to its conclusion this weekend but it’s already over in the Pritt household.
For the second straight year, 10-year-old Maleah prevailed in runaway fashion over yours truly in our annual bracket challenge, and I paid off my debt with a shoe-shopping excursion on Monday.
This year, it wasn’t even that she was great, it was that I was awful. I mean, losing-all-my-Final-Four-teams-by-the-second-weekend awful.
I talked a big game. I was uncharacteristically optimistic. I dwelled on positive thoughts. It didn’t matter.
At the end of the day, Maleah was sliding her foot into a snazzy new pair of Pumas. And I was pulling mine out of my own mouth.