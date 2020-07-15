At a Callaway Junior Tour event at Pipestem Resort earlier this month, the pull cart holding Anna Earl’s golf bag began to roll down a hill and toward a lake.
Seeing her clubs crashing down toward the water, Earl sprung into action, sprinting down the slope and catching up with her runaway bag just in the nick of the time.
Earl called it, “My proudest moment on the golf course this year.”
But really, any moment Earl spends on the course is a moment of which she can be proud.
A day after struggling in the West Virginia Women’s Amateur at Berry Hills Country Club, Earl — who is entering her sophomore year at Parkersburg High School — picked up perhaps the biggest award anyone involved in golf in West Virginia will receive in 2020. It wasn’t a golden trophy, but it was presented by the Golden Bear.
On Wednesday, a day ahead of the start of the the PGA’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, Earl received the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award at the tournament’s Legends Luncheon. It was presented to her by golf legend Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara.
The award, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, “is given annually to a patient or family who in some way has demonstrated a strong, driving spirit in overcoming obstacles, an unwavering optimistic outlook and a strong conviction for their connection to Nationwide Children’s.”
Wednesday’s Legends Luncheon raised $1.45 million toward a donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. To commemorate the occasion, a beaming Earl was photographed with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, holding an oversized facsimile of the check to the hospital.
Times haven’t always been so joyous for Earl, who has been up against it from the start.
Born 11 weeks prematurely and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, she spent time in leg braces as a child. But despite her physical disadvantages, Earl somehow gravitated to the game of golf at an early age.
She was so weak that she sometimes resorted to throwing the ball just to advance it. But she persevered.
That’s about the time that she attended a First Tee of West Virginia event at Parkersburg Country Club. Since then, club pro Scott Davidson has been an instrumental part in her golfing development.
“I remember she showed up at a First Tee program at 7 years old and the poor thing was so weak she could barely pick the club up,” Davidson said. “But when she puts her mind to something, she’s going to figure it out.”
Earl trudged on in golf and in life until no amount of determination could overcome her physical ailments.
She hit her growth spurt in 2017 — she now stands 5-foot-1 — and though she got taller, her muscles did not grow. Michael Earl, Anna’s father, described her as a “toe walker” — her calves were not long enough or strong enough to allow her to stand on her heels. She suffered from spasticity, which causes muscles to stiffen and prevents normal movement.
Earl, who in her early years had fought through leg braces, was then confined to a wheelchair.
She was 13 years old when the prospect of a surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy was suggested. The operation involved cutting into Earl’s spinal cord and snipping several nerves to her lower extremities, which would hopefully negate the effects of the spasticity, improve her overall movement and reduce her pain.
At first, Earl was reluctant to go ahead with the procedure.
“I basically told the doctor not to let the door hit him on the way out,” she said with a laugh. “But I got back to school and I was in so much pain and I thought, ‘I’m in a wheelchair, what do I really have to lose?’ ”
And so, on May 7, 2018, Earl had the operation at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one of the only facilities in the world that offers it. The surgery was a success. For a while, the rehabilitation — which included three straight days of lying flat on her back without moving — wasn’t.
“I can remember trying to sit up for the first time and it … it just wasn’t going well,” Earl said. “You start to realize just how much you really use your back for.”
Rehab lasted 19 days as she relearned everything right down to standing and walking. Her life for nearly three weeks was filled with sessions that lasted 45 minutes followed by a couple of hours of rest.
Upon her release, Earl’s first stop upon leaving the hospital wasn’t to go get something to eat, and it wasn’t to go home to see her dog. She went straight to the driving range.
“What else would I have wanted to do?” she deadpanned.
Two days later she tried out for and landed a spot on her middle school golf team. A year ago, as a freshman, Early became a member of Parkersburg High School’s team. She finished 12th out of 69 players in last year’s West Virginia High School Girls Invitational at Mingo Bottom.
Earlier this summer, the Big Reds golf team had a Zoom meeting. The number of participants in the virtual gathering raised Earl’s suspicions.
“I knew something was up because there were like 16 [Zoom] boxes and we only have nine players,” she said. “But it was so awesome.”
How awesome? Well, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus dropped in on the Zoom meeting to tell Earl and her teammates that she would be the recipient of the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award.
When she was young and trying to find a sport, Earl would tell her parents not to be disappointed, because she knew she was going to finish last. She finished last again in this week’s State Women’s Amateur, her first at age 15. She described her three days as “beating the ball around.”
But this tail-end finish is way different. Earl has been working out with the Parkersburg rowing team in an attempt to gain strength and, as a result, distance on her golf shots. She continues to work on all areas of her game and it’s starting to show on the scorecard.
Davidson said he expects Earl to break 90 any day now, and sees consistent scores in the mid-80s on the near horizon.
On Tuesday, as I followed along with the leaderboard at Berry Hills, I looked at the last-place golfer’s name and wondered, “What’s her story?” It’s something I often do at golf tournaments, as most of the publicity is usually reserved for those at or near the lead.
Later that evening, I was tipped off about Earl’s story and, less than two hours later, I was speaking with her and her father, listening to her saga. I never could have imagined.
I have not met young Anna Earl yet, but rest assured that I will. I was amazed by her spirit and self-awareness, which are both evident, even over the phone. I am very much looking forward to that day.
On the phone call Tuesday night, Earl said she is striving to play Division I golf some day.
For someone who has beaten the odds since the day she was born, I for one am certainly not betting against her.