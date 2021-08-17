After last football season, I’m fairly confident I could find a free drink fairly easily in Cincinnati.
And I probably made a lot of friends in Provo, Utah.
I should probably avoid visiting Clemson, South Carolina, though.
Thus are the perks and the perils of being an Associated Press poll voter, all of which I learned fairly quickly in my first year of doing so last season. I kept the Bearcats and BYU near the top of my poll while Clemson had to take the long road back after an early-season loss to Notre Dame.
It all worked out in the end and, listen, at the end of the day, the AP Poll has about as much to do with selecting the College Football Playoff combatants as logic and common sense do -- which is nothing.
But that doesn’t mean people don’t take it seriously, which is nice. The comments, emails and tweets I inevitably get from select scorned fan bases around the country? Not so much.
It all started again on Monday when the AP preseason poll was released, complete with a total breakdown of the 63 voters’ ballots, including mine. Always ready to think outside of the box, my ballot was 10th from the bottom in a metric measuring how big of an outlier each ballot is compared to the finished poll.
There are consequences that come with that. I can accept that.
I would point out that this is a preseason poll and literally all of this is a guess. If I had my preference, preseason polls wouldn’t exist at all, but I understand the need for drumming up interest.
During the season, I don’t often have time or room to explain myself, and though I don’t feel like I need to, and certainly don’t have to, there are a few teams I had either much higher or much lower than their final rankings. Here’s a peek inside my thought process.
Clemson -- AP rank: 3. My ballot: 6.
Tigers fans and I pick right back up where we left off a year ago. Partly it’s because I’m all in on Iowa State, which I snuck in at No. 5 and had to fight myself not to push even higher. I think Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are all in similar positions -- trying to replace a ton of production. And though all three have proven again and again to have the recruiting bullets to do so, remember, both Alabama and Ohio State finished ahead of Clemson a year ago, with the Buckeyes thoroughly whooping the Tigers in a playoff semifinal. Clemson arguably plays in the country’s premier game in week one against Georgia, so don’t worry Tigers faithful, a win would certainly catapult them upward the following week.
Texas A&M -- AP rank: 6. My ballot: 12.
Jimbo Fisher went 27-1 at Florida State with Jameis Winston at quarterback. The three seasons after, he was 25-12. Kellen Mond isn’t Jameis Winston in the sense that he didn’t win a Heisman Trophy and A&M didn’t win a title, but he was a four-year starter who has gone on to the Minnesota Vikings. And Jimbo’s not in the ACC anymore. Alabama, LSU and Auburn all call the SEC West home. West Virginia native or not, he’s got to show me first.
LSU -- AP rank: 16. My ballot: 9.
Speaking of LSU, what happened to the Tigers in 2020 is what worries me about some of the top teams this year. LSU’s roster was gutted after a national title in 2019 and it led to a 3-5 start, including some lopsided losses to Auburn (48-11) and Alabama (55-17). But the Tigers finished strong, winning back-to-back games at Florida and over Ole Miss to close, and highly touted recruiting classes in 2019 and 2020 as well as players thrust into the fire last season should pay off this year. For a team as talented as LSU, up is the only way to geaux.
Indiana/Iowa -- AP ranks: 17 and 18. My ballot: 11 and 10.
I think the Big Ten behind Ohio State is a lot like the Big 12 behind Oklahoma and Iowa State -- a bunch of good football teams gobbling each other up. You could’ve convinced me on Wisconsin, Penn State or even Michigan here too, but I love what Tom Allen is building in Bloomington, Indiana, and can you name three coaches in the country that have been better for longer than Kirk Ferentz? No, you can’t, and this feels very much like one of those seasons in which the Hawkeyes come from nowhere and win 10 or 11 games.
Florida -- AP rank: 13. My ballot: 19.
Wait, did Oklahoma just score on the Gators again? Yeah, I know Florida had a bunch of players who decided to sit out the Sooners’ 55-20 Cotton Bowl win, but aren’t most of those guys gone now as well? Certainly Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask, are and that’s enough for me.
West Virginia -- AP rank: unranked. My ballot: 23.
Come on, I know who my readers are. But seriously, if West Virginia can avoid significant injury problems, it is absolutely good enough to finish in the top five of the Big 12, which automatically warrants some back-end top-25 consideration.