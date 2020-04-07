Trying to predict what’s ahead in the uncertain days of the coronavirus pandemic is a dangerous proposition, but I’m going to step out a thin limb fairly confident that it won’t snap.
On Monday, the PGA Tour announced a major overhaul to its schedule, moving the U.S. Open to Sept. 17-20 and The Masters to Nov. 10-13 among other things.
My prognosis?
We haven’t seen the end of golf reshuffling, not by a long shot.
While getting two of golf’s majors — my favorite two — back on the schedule after both were postponed from their original dates is certainly a good thing, the moves bring with them plenty of questions that will eventually have to be answered.
First, for those of us in the Mountain State, there’s that little matter of the PGA Tour’s stop in White Sulphur Springs for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
When the event was moved from the week of July 4 to the beginning of the Tour’s fall schedule this year, the tournament was put in the most difficult of positions to attract the world’s top golfers. Should the event hold as scheduled now, it couldn’t be a tinier blip on the radar.
As we stand, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier is scheduled for Sept. 10-13, wedging it right between the Tour Championship at East Lake (Sept. 3-6) and the aforementioned U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. That’s not even looking at the following week, when a little thing called the Ryder Cup is scheduled for Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Think Rory or Tiger or Brooks are going to want to stop into White Sulphur Springs a week after finishing the season and battling for Tour supremacy and a week before braving golf’s most rugged meat grinder chasing major immortality? I mean, The Greenbrier’s casino and falconry are awesome and all, but come on.
Cam Huffman, the director of public relations for The Greenbrier, could not be reached for comment. In the past, silence from The Greenbrier’s end has meant something is afoot, kind of like when a contract extension between the event and the Tour was reached sometime between 2018 and 2019 with no formal announcement being made about it. The deal runs through 2026.
While the Masters’ move to November will likely work, moving A Military Tribute back much further than its current scheduled date is like playing Appalachian Mountain weather Russian Roulette.
But aside from the local angle, questions about how these events fit within the race for the FedExCup need to be answered as well.
With this year’s tour finale still on for the weekend of Sept. 6 and the 2020-2021 fall season scheduled to start at The Greenbrier the week after, we will have a FedExCup playoff race with only one major for the year (the PGA Championship will be played the weekend of Aug. 9 with The Open Championship canceled) and, theoretically, one next year with six majors on the slate.
Points are accrued throughout the season with more points coming in bigger events. All four majors and the Players Championship all award 600 FedExCup points to the winner, more than any other tournament. The Players was canceled after one round of play, meaning four of the five most lucrative events in terms of purse and points will not factor into this year’s FedExCup playoffs.
Often, some of the Tour’s biggest players will play sparingly early in the fall schedule, using bigger events later in the year to make up the gap and position themselves for the FedExCup playoffs. With the number of events that have been either postponed or canceled, how can we get a true representation of the playoff field this year? That also applies to the Ryder Cup, where points are also accumulated throughout two years with eight players qualifying for each team and captains picking four additional players to round out rosters.
The option exists to award FedExCup points from the fall majors retroactively to the 2019-2020 totals, but this strategy would certainly take luster away from the already scheduled Tour Championship.
And all of this is contingent on the hope that the pandemic doesn’t stretch further into the summer than is already estimated.
Obviously, any concrete return date is hard to predict.
But we haven’t heard the last of structural and schedule changes from the PGA Tour.