I can still remember my first thought upon hearing the news that HD Media placed the highest bid to buy the Charleston Gazette-Mail in March of 2018.
It had nothing to do with job security, wages or potential changes to my daily responsibilities.
Instead, I immediately thought, and tweeted, that I was happy I could still bash Bob Nutting on social media. Now, I’m about to do it in print.
See, before HD Media stepped in, the rumored highest bidder and the favorite to purchase this newspaper was Ogden Newspapers, with Nutting serving as president and CEO. But that’s not the only organization Nutting runs.
He is also the principal owner of my beloved and reviled (think love/hate relationship, emphasis on the latter) Pittsburgh Pirates, a source of lifelong sports disappointment with a season or two of joy sprinkled in.
With spring training starting on Sunday, I’m again reminded of the catastrophic shape of a former proud franchise. And if I’m not reminded, I’ve got the occasional email from former mentor and Charleston-area sports writing staple Mike Whiteford to jog my memory. Keep ‘em coming Whitey, they make me smile.
I have the best parents anyone could ever ask for, with one objection — my dad turned me into a Pirate fan from birth. And what a rocky 36 years of baseball fandom it has been.
We constantly hear the strife of a Cleveland Browns fan, and though it’s surely been tough, I argue that there has been no more disappointing trek through sports than that of a Pirate fan, at least in my lifetime (since 1984). At this point, I’d be more optimistic buying stock in Myspace than in the Pirates returning to prominence before I’m dead.
Since I’ve been alive, I’ve seen Pittsburgh win exactly zero playoff series. I’ve seen the franchise set the North American professional sports record for most consecutive losing seasons at 20. I saw three straight National League Championship Series berths (1990-1992) that each ended in disappointment. The last of those three ended on a Game 7 walk-off win for the Atlanta Braves on a single by Francisco Cabrera with Sid Bream bringing home the winning run. Bream, naturally, was a former Pirate.
And he is hardly the only Pirate that has gone on to do great things after leaving the team. Barry Bonds, Jose Bautista, Aramis Ramirez, Andrew McCutcheon, Jason Schmidt, Gerrit Cole … I better not get started, because more player names would fill the rest of this space.
The Pirates haven’t seen an NLCS since the ’92 season, and outside of an admittedly exhilarating win over the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 Wild Card game, postseason success has been nonexistent. Postseason berths have been fleeting.
As a lifelong baseball guy, playing the sport through high school, the feeling of spring training and opening day is usually indescribable. With the incoming warmth of spring and sunshine, every team has a chance. Every fan is filled with optimism.
Well, not this one. Not anymore. Nutting won’t dupe me into believing anything is different, because it won’t be until the team has new ownership.
The 2021 Pirates have the 29th-highest payroll out of 30 major league teams. Trevor Bauer, who pitched for the Reds a season ago, signed a three-year, $102-million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month. His salary next season is $40 million. The entire 26-man, Pittsburgh payroll? $34,005,000.
To be honest, I’m not sure I can name more than a few players that will appear in a Pittsburgh uniform on opening day, especially not after a wave of offseason trades that admittedly were necessary if the Pirates have any hope of rebuilding yet again.
I don’t really care, and I believe most Pirates fans that have been in the doldrums as long as I have feel the same way. It’s reflected in the number of empty seats at PNC Park, one of America’s two best ballparks in my opinion (the other being the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park). PNC Park stands as one of the world’s best sports cathedrals with the sparsest of congregations.
It’s sad, especially for someone who once lived and breathed baseball. I may have watched five Pirate games in 2020. I’m not sure I’ll get there in 2021.
So, I’ll conclude by offering the most sarcastic of “thank yous” to Nutting, for squashing the love of a sport in myself and so many others like me who grew up rooting for one of the former pillars of America’s Pastime.
And, I’ll offer a sincere thank you to HD Media, for ensuring I’d keep the freedom to continue to call Nutting a lot of things, but would never be forced to call him “Boss.”