Over the weekend, I had a chance to speak to several golfers who were fortunate enough to compete in the Greenbrier Classic/A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, and their perspectives were indeed distinctive.
And so is mine.
I was fortunate enough to cover every tournament save for the first and the last, and along the way I made some memories that I’ll never forget. I’d like to share a few of them.
Felt like the first time …
because it was
I was hired as a full-time staff writer on the then-Charleston Gazette sports staff way back in the summer of 2011 and my jubilation was quickly cut short by trepidation. My first assignment as a full-timer was at the Greenbrier Classic and, in particular, interviewing Phil Mickelson.
Within a matter of a few days I went from answering phones and taking box scores as a part-timer to trying to squeeze in a question on the driving range at Sam Snead’s former playground, standing right next to another of the greatest players to ever play the game. It was a trial by fire to say the least.
People often ask if I get nervous on the rare occasions I have to interview someone famous. The short answer is yes, and I think I always will be, to an extent. It’s just my personality.
The long answer is yes, but not nearly as badly as I was at the beginning. When you start with Mickelson, nearly everything that comes after seems a little easier.
Shooting the breeze with the Spaniards
Also in that first trip, I was tasked to attempt to interview Sergio Garcia.
The word on the street — or in this case the media room — was that Garcia was not granting access to any of the local reporters. That did little to instill much confidence in a rookie reporter who hadn’t been on the job long enough to collect his first paycheck yet.
But coming off the Mickelson story, I had just enough swagger to give it a try.
I walked down from the clubhouse to the putting green and saw Garcia, among several other pros, taking some putts in preparation for the day’s round. Clutching my media badge, I slipped under the rope and slowly walked over.
He was bent over about to try and hole yet another 8-footer when he glanced up to see me standing in front of him. I prepared for the worst. But what happened was one of the coolest moments of my career still to this day.
Garcia hesitantly agreed to answer a question or two, but just as he was responding to my first inquiry, another heavily accented voice came from behind.
It was Jose Maria Olazabal, himself a two-time Masters champion and the captain of the European Ryder Cup the following year. He approached with a solemn face and sternly told me not to bother his Ryder Cup players before — eventually — breaking into laughter and giving me a friendly elbow to the shoulder.
That also loosened Garcia up and the two traded a few words in Spanish between answering all of my questions.
To this day, I have no idea what they said to each other. To be honest, I don’t care if they were flat-out making fun of me.
To date, three Spanish-born players have won the Masters. One was Seve Ballesteros. And I interviewed the other two at the same time on a day that, to my knowledge, no one else got a word.
I’ll never forget it.
Rehashing the past with Pat McAFee
Some of the best times I had at the event had nothing to do with golf.
The pre-tournament pro-ams were a highlight in themselves, and some of the most famous people on the planet made their way to the Old White TPC for a day of fun and a round of golf.
Some of my personal highlights were interviewing NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Austin and Ty Dillon there, and, of course, there were many, many others.
But for those who saw it, perhaps the greatest pro-am performance ever put on was by Pat McAfee, the former WVU kicker, Indianapolis Colts punter, comedian and current podcast host.
If anyone thought the sophistication of The Greenbrier would compromise McAfee’s demeanor, they were proven wrong as soon as he strode to the practice green barefoot and wearing American flag shorts.
Playing with fan-favorite John Daly, the duo drew a crowd all day with McAfee shotgunning beers thrown to him on the green by fans.
I have my own McAfee memories — most notably, trying to pay attention in French class for four years in college while he cracked jokes in the chair next to me.
McAfee, my college roommate and I sat in the back of the room together for consecutive years trying to convince the professor — Madame Hoff, I believe — that we could speak French in addition to often needing it pardoned.
How I ever got anything done in there, I’ll never know. McAfee is absolutely one of the most naturally funny people I’ve ever met. I knew it long before he made a living doing it.
So, as I walked up to interview him that year, he made eye contact and simply said, “Dude, Morgantown!”
It felt good, knowing that as famous as he’d gotten, even he remembered those days as well. We spoke for several minutes, about the past, about beer, about his opinion that it was an American’s duty to drink beer on the Fourth of July.
And for years, it was my duty to tell the story of a PGA Tour event on the Fourth of July.
Trust me when I say it never felt like an obligation at all.