Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prittpredicts
Buy Now

WVU head coach Neal Brown

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Trying to prognosticate anything in this year’s Big 12 is a lot like playing the shell game, with coiled rattlesnakes lurking under two of the three shells.

It’s dangerous, it’s bound to be painful and odds are you’re going to be wrong.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.