Are you a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty person?
If you’re not sure, I’ve figured out the ultimate test -- think about the Mountaineer football season and write down your thoughts. Negative or positive, you have your answer.
While there have certainly been more successful seasons of West Virginia football in recent memory, and there have been less successful years, rarely if ever can I recall a stranger one, at least in terms of its ultimate judgment among fans and beyond.
If a team is what its record is, the Mountaineers were the epitome of average, finishing the year at 6-6. But as with most things in modern life, it’s a little more complicated than a cut-and-dried conclusion.
I was there for nearly every step of the way, with the exception being both trips to the state of Kansas that resulted in a 34-17 loss to Kansas State and Saturday’s bowl-eligibility-clinching 34-28 win over the Jayhawks.
My travels went a lot like the team’s season. There were high points, such as traveling to new places, seeing new stadiums, meeting new people. And there were also certainly lows -- flight delays, connecting flights missed, 15-hour travel days, etc.
Each week was also challenging. For me, the difficulty came in trying to accurately sum up what had transpired on the field. As I try to put a bow on the 2021 regular season, I’m still struggling.
Think about it. Some of the losses (particularly a 16-13 defeat at Oklahoma) felt more encouraging than some of the wins. After that loss to the Sooners, some hoped the Mountaineers could rally to reach the Big 12 championship game. Just a couple of weeks and two more losses later, qualifying for a bowl game seemed like a reach.
WVU showed improvement at times, and at other times seemed to regress, and all within the span of a week. Quarterback Jarret Doege became a lightning rod, and even evaluating his season is murky. On one hand, Doege ranks second in the Big 12 with 2,908 passing yards. On the other, he threw a conference-high 11 interceptions and was eighth with a 139.6 passer rating.
Likewise, at times the defense looked downright dominant, and at others it was exposed. Ultimately, WVU finished right in the middle of the pack at fifth in both total defense (349.7 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per contest).
That seems quite fitting, as did the Mountaineers’ finish in the league standings -- tied for fifth.
See, it all tended to balance out for this team. WVU certainly lost its share of close games -- Oklahoma, Maryland (30-24), Texas Tech (23-20) and even the aforementioned loss to Kansas State came with its share of missed opportunities before ultimately being decided by three scores.
West Virginia also prevailed in its share of close ones -- 27-21 over Virginia Tech, 38-31 over Iowa State, 31-23 over Texas and Saturday’s 34-28 win over Kansas. By season’s end, the Mountaineers had a slight scoring edge over opponents (26.83-24.33) with a 66-0 win over Long Island mixed in.
As much heat as Doege took, it was worse for coach Neal Brown, especially after a 2-4 start and after back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas State put the team at 4-6. Is the perception any different now at 6-6 and with a likely bowl game coming next week? Hard to say.
Personally, I still think Brown is the guy for the job and, at the very least, has earned another season or two. Is 6-6 good enough? Not to the fans, and it likely shouldn’t be.
But what some fans don’t care to see is the gray area -- the roster pit Brown was left with after Dana Holgorsen’s departure three years ago; the COVID-19 pandemic-altered 2020 season, which came in Brown's pivotal second season at the helm and stripped the team of crucial spring and summer practices; injuries and transfers; turnovers, penalties and other mistakes at inopportune times; and just how close this team came to being 9-3 or even 10-2.
And really, do you really want to start over? Do you really think anyone would come in on year one and do a better job with this roster than Brown and company?
It’s not magical, folks. In the vast majority of cases, a coach doesn’t just arrive and start ripping off league championships and playoff berths.
There’s a familiarity here. There’s a culture in place.
Yet, I’ll admit, more wins need to follow. And I believe they will, so I guess that makes me an optimist.
As for a final grade on this season, I’ll take a more realistic approach.
Final grade: C+