When it comes to conference realignment, none of us should be surprised....By anything.
If news were to break tomorrow that the Southeastern Conference was in talks with Oxford University, my initial reaction would be something like, “Well, it is near London, a major market. I could see it.”
Yet, Thursday’s news still somehow caught me off guard. UCLA and USC to — checking notes... and then an atlas — the Big Ten?
In case you missed it, reports began to surface early Thursday afternoon linking the Pac-12 stalwarts to the Big Ten as first reported by Jon Wilner of Pac-12 Hotline. Almost immediately — and predictably — came the panic from West Virginia fans across social media.
Relax. Any affect on the Mountaineers from this is several falling dominoes away.
I wish I could tell you they won’t fall in some order to reach the Mountain State. At this point I don’t think anyone knows anything, except that they will keep tumbling in some fashion.
And hey, maybe this whole thing is just rumor and nothing comes of it. But if it doesn’t, something eventually will.
But what is it all leading to?
A popular theory is that we are headed toward four super conferences — the Big Ten, the SEC, the ACC and whatever remains of the Pac-12 and Big 12.
Could the two merge? Will one pick off the best of the other?
Maybe those steps come next.
Personally, I think four leagues is a little short-sighted. It sure seems to me like the Big Ten and the SEC are in an arms race, one in which the other major conferences are not equipped to compete.
This news — again, if true — sure seems a lot like a response. Picking off two prestigious, historical programs from another Power-Five league — sounds familiar right? Maybe a lot like what started this whole wave of realignment a little short of a year ago when reports of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC began to surface last July.
We all wondered what was next and how the other Power-Five leagues would respond.
The Big 12 added BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston. There was plenty of subsequent moving and shaking at the Group-of-Five level. That’s all well and good, but it’s not landing the likes of USC and UCLA.
Make no mistake, this would be the first, legitimate answer to the SEC’s shot to the bow of college football. In this landscape of college football, it’s eat or be eaten and from where I sit, we’re one phone call away from the solidification of two super conferences. Not four.
Yeah, I know there are agreements and contracts and yada, yada, yada — all of which are supposed to bind teams to the leagues they’re in for now. That means about as much as a one-dollar bill at a gas pump these days.
So, assuming that all of that is fluid, which it undoubtedly is, what keeps the SEC from calling Clemson today? Say they also give either Miami or Florida State a call. What if that’s the next move?
Would it cripple the ACC? You bet. Take Clemson out of there and tell me that the ACC is in any better shape than the Big 12 or Pac-12 currently are, even if USC and UCLA bolt. Oregon is probably a better program in terms of recent history than any of the other teams in the ACC. And the Big 12, for that matter.
We all know that geography means zilch in all this and if you don’t think so, be sure and send me your travel expenses for that WVU at BYU contest a few years from now. But Clemson and one of the Florida schools actually makes sense for the SEC there as well. Almost like a bonus, right?
It’s just a thought, accuse me of being a doomsday theorist if you’d like. How would a two-conference sport work and what would that look like? Would each have 20 teams? 30?
I’m not sure any of that matters. It makes sense for both leagues on the bottom line and if we’ve learned anything, that’s all that matters. Loyalty, rivalries, tradition — all of it apparently has a price. Should USC and UCLA go through with this move, that amount will apparently be worth sacrificing long-standing series against the likes of in-state rivals Cal and Stanford for road trips to Maryland and Rutgers.
In college athletics, all that matters is the almighty dollar.
If you don’t buy that, you’re California dreamin’.