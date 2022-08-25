I’ve been to the DMV — several times, in fact.
I’ve stood in line for over three hours to ride a roller coaster. I’ve seen Creed in concert. and I went to go see “Million Dollar Baby” in theaters.
Yet — funerals aside — none are even close to the most depressing place I’ve been.
It was 8 o’clock on the morning of Dec. 2, 2007. The place? The Evansdale Book Exchange.
That’s where I worked my final year of college, slinging textbooks and, mostly, WVU gear. That day was supposed to be an all-hands-on-deck situation as every employee was enlisted to work in anticipation of a massive wave of customers eager to buy merchandise and even tickets for the BCS national championship game.
Instead, over the course of five hours, we saw two customers, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas album blaring over the store’s speakers. Nobody talked. Nobody needed to.
Most of us were college students. All of us were hungover, and beverages had only a small part to do with it.
What happened the night before has become the equivalent of Lord Voldemort to WVU fans — the game that shall not be named. And if it is discussed, it’s cited only by two numbers that rhyme with “her spleen” and “mine.”
I don’t want to recap it. Chances are I don’t need to recap it. But in the interest of thorough explanation, Pitt came into Morgantown a four-touchdown underdog with the Mountaineers needing a seemingly ceremonial win to earn a trip to the national title game.
And the unthinkable happened. It would mark the last game for then-WVU coach Rich Rodriguez. Since then, in my opinion, WVU has been fighting to return to the peak from which it so disastrously fell.
That was 15 years ago. The Backyard Brawl has been dormant for 11.
Some of you might not have been alive yet. Others have likely had their hatred of the northern rival dulled by years of absence and Big 12 blandness.
I’ve been to Oklahoma. I’ve been to Texas. I’ve been to Kansas. The plains are a long way from the Appalachian Mountains and a domesticated longhorn is no whitetail buck.
The people aren’t the same, the food isn’t the same, traditions aren’t the same and, prior to 2012, those programs rarely crossed paths with West Virginia’s. And that’s fine.
But all that separates Pittsburgh from northern West Virginia is a couple of rivers, an outlet mall, a long tunnel and about an hour’s drive. All of that and a big, damn city.
At one time, West Virginia’s coal mines fueled Pittsburgh’s steel industry. West Virginia’s very creation helped turn the Civil War in favor of Pennsylvania and the Union.
Yet in the years since, Pittsburgh grew and developed. It has professional sports franchises, science and art museums, a zoo and botanical gardens. It’s been the setting of several classic movies including “The Fish that Saved Pittsburgh,” “The Deer Hunter” and “Slap Shot.”
West Virginians got “Silent Hill,” the dark parts of “The Silence of the Lambs” and the “Wrong Turn” series. All horror films, the latter of which involve murderous, cannibalistic, inbred hill folk. Seriously.
It’s the classic big brother-little brother battle. The quintessential unyielding fight for respect.
In recent months, in preparation for the return of the Brawl, several publications have produced and released historic breakdowns of the series, which will at long last add a 105th chapter next Thursday night in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Those pieces are entertaining, well-researched and informative, I’d suggest anyone and everyone brush up on a bit of history.
But this series isn’t necessarily about scores, records or dates. All generations of Mountaineer fans have their version of 2007. For some of you, maybe it came in 1955 or 1970 or 1997, etc.
The fuel behind the Brawl is much more primal and intangible. It’s a hatred, one with roots stretching much deeper than grass on a football field. It used to be passed down through the generations. Your father taught you how to tie a fishing hook, change a tire and he taught you to hate Pitt.
WVU kicker Casey Legg remembers. Like most of us.
“I was actually at the 2007 Pitt game, I was a 7-year-old, and it’s honestly still vivid to me,” said Legg, who grew up in Cross Lanes. “I remember leaving that game with my family and people throwing rocks at our car. I remember how emotional people were about it. I was 7 and I remember that and I remember it being important to me. That’s what I’m coming into it with: a remembrance of how important it is to the state of West Virginia.”
This will be WVU head coach Neal Brown’s first Backyard Brawl. Most players on either roster have no idea about the vitriol between the schools and fan bases. And as many well-intentioned guest speakers, history lessons and plays of “Sweet Caroline” that Brown uses, most of them won’t fully understand until stepping into the environment before kickoff next Thursday night.
For those making the trip, that’s where you come in. It’s been over a decade and, at long last, it’s time to Brawl.
These are the ones you’ll remember, even if the game becomes one you’d like to forget.