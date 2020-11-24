It’s Thanksgiving week and West Virginia University football fans are starving — starving for a win that means more than the rest.
Long void of true rivalry games since becoming the geographically displaced member of the Big 12 in 2012, it can be tough for Mountaineer fans to find games that mean more than just the normal stakes of a win or a loss.
A few weeks back, WVU coach Neal Brown was asked if he considered Texas to be a rival. He quickly downplayed it, and he was correct to do so. Texas is not a rival, and neither is any other team in the Big 12. Never before, not now and likely not ever.
That goes both ways. Just as Texas or TCU or even Iowa State can’t be considered a rival for West Virginia, neither do the Longhorns, Horned Frogs or Cyclones find extra motivation in playing the Mountaineers.
Though Oklahoma would certainly fall into the same category in terms of a potential rival, there is a little extra juice when it comes to playing the Sooners. It’s the same feeling that comes when playing Kansas in basketball.
Make no mistake, Saturday’s game, under the lights in Morgantown against an Oklahoma squad that now much more closely resembles the squads of the last five years than the one that lost its first two Big 12 games — this one is as juicy as a deep-fried turkey leg.
It’s also just as tantalizing for a fan base that again is looking for one that just means more.
That’s not to say there haven’t been big wins for WVU in the Big 12 era. A couple of victories at Texas stick out. A 41-27 win over then-No. 4 Baylor at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2014 was nice. There were a couple of nonconference wins over Maryland that briefly relieved the rivalry itch, and a smattering of other victories over ranked Big 12 competition.
But all of them combined wouldn’t mean what a victory on Saturday would, at least not to WVU fans.
Because here’s the fact of the matter: Oklahoma remains the crimson-and-cream-colored hill that the Mountaineers have yet been able to summit as a league member. The total is 0-8, and within those eight defeats are plenty of memorable moments that linger.
There was the Tavon Austin game in 2012, when the WVU receiver rewrote the school rushing records as a running back, churning out 344 yards on 21 carries to go with four catches for 82 yards and eight kick returns for yet another 146 yards. Final score? Oklahoma 50, West Virginia 49.
Then there was the 2018 affair in which OU’s Kyler Murray outdueled WVU’s Will Grier in a game that will forever be remembered as the time college football fans learned that blocking a defender too far out of bounds resulted in a penalty. For his part, Grier threw for 539 yards and four touchdowns to go with no interceptions. Yet the final score? Oklahoma 59, West Virginia 56.
Along with a couple of close calls, there’s been some of the Mountaineers’ most lopsided losses in the conference as well. That includes last year’s 52-14 loss in Norman, the largest defeat of the Neal Brown era that is approaching the end of its second season.
But as it has proven all season long, this edition of WVU’s football team is much improved from a year ago. Is it improved enough to slay the giant of the Big 12? Maybe.
The Mountaineers possess some of the attributes needed to slow down the Sooners. A vaunted pass rush? Check. A reliable running back that can keep the Mountaineers ahead of the chains, in control of the clock and keeping the Sooners offense on the sidelines? Yep. A solid pass defense? How’s number one nationally work (161.5 yards per game)?
Unfortunately for WVU, it’s obviously not as simple as that. Make no mistake, this OU squad is hotter than a kitchen with a gas stove will be on Thursday. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has settled in and looks every bit the next in a lineage of quarterbacks under coach Lincoln Riley, the likes of which we may never have seen before in college football.
The Sooners are as healthy as they’ve been all season, with playmakers everywhere on both sides of the ball. And defensively, OU leads the Big 12 in sacks, tackles for loss and rushing defense, pointing to a defensive front that Brown admitted is likely the best in the conference.
But weird things happen at night in Morgantown. Will that still be the case in a stadium that’s only a quarter full? We’re about to find out.
If WVU can pull this off, it would only further endear Brown to a fan base he’s still in the process of winning over. It would represent WVU’s biggest regular-season win of the Big 12 era. And, with a little help elsewhere, could catapult the Mountaineers back into the conference title race.
No, Oklahoma is not West Virginia’s rival, but does this one mean more?
You can bet your sweet potato casserole it does.