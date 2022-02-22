Through a bout with and the lasting effects of COVID-19 and a concussion, WVU senior guard Taz Sherman has spent a bulk of the season feeling bad.
And it’s really hard not to feel bad for him.
Quite simply, this isn’t what Sherman signed up for.
There’s no way that in the offseason, when Sherman made the decision to return to the Mountaineers and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA, he could’ve ever envisioned this. And the illness and the injury aren’t even the worst of it.
On Monday night, Sherman became just the 55th Mountaineer to eclipse 1,000 career points. His scoring average of 18.7 points is on track to be the highest at WVU since Kevin Jones went for 19.9 points per game in 2011-2012.
Yet, after Monday's 77-67 loss at TCU -- the team’s 11th in its last 12 outings -- Sherman looked as if his dog had just died.
Barring an unlikely Big 12 tournament championship, the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament hopes are dead, and that realization and the grind of a season gone awry came flooding out in Sherman's demeanor and words.
Gone was his usual smile. Present was a grimace and a shortness that comes with the fading patience and frustration felt by nearly all involved with the program.
“I don’t even know, I’m getting tired of losing so it’s really difficult for me to do this,” Sherman said in response to a question during Monday night’s postgame press conference. “So … I just don’t like losing. We need to play better.”
It’s not the victory lap of a season Sherman could have envisioned, and it’s certainly not the one I or the WVU fan base could have foreseen either.
Sherman should be celebrated, not just now, but historically. His scoring numbers aren’t misleading. He absolutely is one of the best offensive players to play for the Mountaineers in my lifetime.
Yet now, with the season careening toward an end that will almost certainly be without an NCAA Tournament berth, there’s no guarantee he will be remembered as such, and that’s unfortunate. Not only is Sherman special on the offensive end, for the most part he’s been a joy in front of a microphone as well.
That made Monday’s press conference even more difficult. To see a guy who has typically been an uplifting source of energy, a guy who is apt to crack a joke before giving a thorough, well-worded answer to a question regarding some aspect the game, Sherman's disappointment Monday was tough to watch.
Hopefully, if nothing else, it was a reminder to the fans that no one has more invested in the season than the players. Sherman is mature enough to realize his legacy is tied directly to this team, one to which he chose to return, forgoing a possible professional pursuit and choosing not to enter the transfer portal. Instead, he chose to lead.
So, thrust in front of a Zoom call full of WVU reporters, it all came flooding out.
“No one likes losing, you know?” Sherman said. “I don’t think anybody on my team has been on a losing streak like this except for maybe one person. I’ve never lost like this personally. So, it’s difficult.
“You don’t only want to win for yourself. You want to win for the team, you want to win for the coaches and staff, you want to win for everybody rooting for you, you want to win for your family, and then you have people constantly watching you every game, hoping that we’re going to do better, and we aren’t.”
It’s unfortunate the season has spiraled into this, for multiple reasons. But maybe most of all, in my opinion, is the fact that most of these guys are great representatives of what a WVU player should be.
Sherman and Sean McNeil are both junior-college transfers who received little to no interest from Division I teams coming out of high school. Fellow senior Gabe Osabuohien is an Arkansas transfer who has built a reputation based on little but his defensive intensity. Freshman center Isaiah Cottrell has already fought through one season-ending injury, and sophomore forward Jalen Bridges hails from nearby Fairmont, further endearing himself to the Mountaineer fan base.
But all of that is only part of the equation. The other part is winning, and that’s what Mountaineer fans remember most.
Sherman knows that, but try as he might, battle as he has battled, he has not been able to turn this team into a winner. And time is running out.
If his words and his body language were any indication, Sherman certainly knows that.
“That’s not really on my mind,” he said when asked about his 1,000th point. “What’s on my mind is winning. I don’t care if I was close to 1,000 or 2,000, I just need to win. We need to win.”