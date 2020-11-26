With the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled game at West Virginia, Oklahoma is guaranteed to stay at 6-2 this week.
Still with a chance to win the Big 12, the Sooners are building a good season — at least by most teams’ standards.
Oklahoma has made four of the six four-team, College Football Playoffs since the system was established before the 2014-2015 season. That includes a streak of three in a row.
The initial CFP rankings were released Tuesday, with Oklahoma coming in at No. 11. Iowa State, which is 6-2 and owns a win over Oklahoma, debuted at No. 13.
With every team in the conference now stuck with at least two losses, the prospects of the Sooners — or any other Big 12 team for that matter — making the playoff look bleak, to say the least. But in the season of the COVID-19 pandemic, is that right? Or fair?
Big 12 coaches don’t think so, and a few made those feelings known during the coaches conference call Monday.
“I think the playoff should be the four best teams that have an opportunity to win a national championship at the end of the season,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “I don’t know that, especially in 2020, that really the first couple of weeks should play in nearly as much as the last month of the season. I do know that we beat each other up in this conference, and that’s the beauty of having parity. We have more parity than any league in the country.”
Those first few weeks were unkind to the Big 12. Iowa State lost an opening-game home tilt to Louisiana-Lafayette. Oklahoma lost its first two conference games to Kansas State and Iowa State.
With undefeated teams like No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 Northwestern as well as one-loss squads No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 10 Miami among the teams ahead of Oklahoma and Iowa State, it would seem like a no-brainer to leave the Sooners and Cyclones out, especially if those teams stay at two losses or less.
But all things aren’t equal. For instance, Ohio State has played only four games. Northwestern has played only five. Nonconference schedules are also largely nonexistent for teams in the Big Ten and the SEC, which opted to play only conference games this year.
So, is penalizing Iowa State for losing a nonconference game against a 7-1 Ragin’ Cajuns team that is ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, while other schools the Cyclones are competing against had no such worries at all, fair?
“I don’t think an opening-day loss in COVID to Louisiana should prevent someone from going to the playoffs,” Herman continued. “I don’t think a two-point loss in the third week of the season should have any bearing on it. I think the teams that are playing the best and have the best opportunity to compete with each other and have great games that will result in a national champion.
“I don’t know that, especially in 2020, that really the first couple of weeks should play in nearly as much as the last month of the season. I know how we’re playing right now, I know how Iowa State is playing right now and I know how Oklahoma is playing right now, and to me, right now should be all that matters.”
The Longhorns are 5-2 and a little behind the Cyclones and Sooners in the ranking, checking in at No. 17.
But nobody has looked better lately than the Sooners, who are coming off of a 24-point win over rival Oklahoma State last week. For a program with as much championship pedigree as Oklahoma — the Sooners have won five-straight Big 12 titles — it’s a fair question to ask if OU is currently one of the four best teams in the country, even if it didn’t necessarily start the season that way.
While Sooners coach Lincoln Riley didn’t exactly pound the table for his squad, he did bring up the aspects of trying to compare teams across leagues that operated under different scheduling rules this season.
“To me, the only way you can do it is you maybe have to put more stock in the eye test,” Riley said. “That’s the one common theme you can have with all the teams is that you can watch them play. You can watch how they are performing.
“Are they skating by or are the dominating? I don’t know how else you can compare say, a team that’s 5-0 or 6-0 versus a team that’s 10-1 or 9-2 when the other team has had five or six more opportunities to lose games.”