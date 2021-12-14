Unless we’re talking about the American flag, a movie review or Orion’s belt, I really don’t care much about the number of stars associated with anything.
That certainly includes college football recruits, who I still believe find success based on development as much as anything.
But even the most pessimistic person, myself included, when it comes to the topic of recruiting has to see that Wednesday, early National Signing Day in college football, will be a massive day for West Virginia and, in particular, the staying power of coach Neal Brown. It’s certainly something that’s not lost on him.
This will be Brown’s fourth recruiting class as the Dana Holgorsen leftovers by and large move on for good. In 2022, this should finally be a roster made up mostly of players Brown either plucked from high school or brought in through the transfer portal.
I think even he would agree that a 6-6 season probably isn’t good enough, especially moving forward. This year undoubtedly soured some fans, and the extremists in the group have called for Brown’s job on social media and beyond.
I don’t believe this year was nearly that bad, and I would argue the team was just a handful of plays from being 9-3. But there’s no doubt, those plays have to start being made, and this group should go a long way in determining whether or not that’s the case moving forward.
While I don’t particularly put much stock in recruiting services, this class is by all accounts a good one. The Mountaineers’ projected 2022 haul is ranked 27th nationally by 247sports and that includes the addition of three-star edge rusher Asani Redwood on Tuesday morning. Rivals has West Virginia even higher at No. 25.
The players included in the 18 hard commitments would certainly seem to fill some holes as well. There are three linebackers in the group, and with Josh Chandler-Semedo exiting after the bowl game, the positional group that is already so thin that safety Scottie Young has had to fill in due to injuries to Exree Loe and Lance Dixon.
Also, there are four safeties in the class and the defensive backfield is likely the other large area of need with three seniors -- Young, Sean Mahone and Alonzo Addae -- departing from a group that has also been pushed to the brink by injuries and transfers. The highest-graded player in the recruiting class, cornerback Jacolby Spells, should also alleviate some strain there.
Then there’s Nicco Marichol, the newly awarded Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Arizona, who seems to have all the talent to become the Mountaineers’ quarterback within the next couple of seasons. Though the result remains to be seen, the buzz around him started months ago and only continues to intensify.
Yet, as we know, things tend to get a little sideways on signing day. While there will be plenty of news to report on Wednesday, the best news may be old news for West Virginia. You can follow along with me @RPritt on Twitter for all of it starting at 8 a.m.
But if things go smoothly, this could be the class that defines Neal Brown. In April, Brown signed a contract extension, keeping him under contract until 2026. My belief is that things would have to go pretty badly for Brown to be terminated in the next year or two.
So, unless the bottom falls out or Brown accepts a job elsewhere, I think he will have an opportunity to develop this group fully. And really, his players have already begun to take the team over.
Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and cornerback Daryl Porter are all starters out of Brown's 2020 signing class, and lineman Wyatt Milum, safety Saint McLeod and wide receiver Kaden Prather all saw significant time as true freshmen this season, with Milum earning freshman All-American honors.
Should the 2022 class arrive as strong or possibly stronger than projected, it becomes about development, and that is the last piece. However you want to dissect the 2021 season, West Virginia wasn’t far away. If close losses to Maryland, Texas Tech and Oklahoma are reversed, it’s a completely different conversation among the fans and in the media.
But, no matter how small the step seems to be, it’s one that needs to be taken, and it’s likely that this class will be the one that pushes the Mountaineers that much further.
While the stars attached to a player are nice, it’s the players who turn into stars that will ultimately make the difference.