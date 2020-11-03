As we enter November, the month of Thanksgiving, the Big 12 Conference football race suddenly looks a lot like your local Walmart at 4 a.m. the morning of Black Friday — open and crowded.
In terms of the league’s College Football Playoff chances, it was Black Saturday this week as Oklahoma State dropped a 41-34 decision at home to Texas in overtime, eliminating the last of the conference’s unbeaten teams. Add to that West Virginia’s 37-10 romp over Kansas State and the Cowboys are now the only team in the league with one loss. Everyone else has two or more.
Is it a bad thing that the Big 12 is likely eliminated from playoff contention? That’s what you’ll hear in the coming weeks.
But I don’t know that it is. Sure, a league representative earning a chance at a national title is a good look, but let’s be honest, it’s not like the Big 12 is going to get booted out of the Power Five due to a year of parity. Last time I checked, the PAC-12 is still in and so is the ACC.
If you’re looking for a bright side, it’s really easy to find — we’re in for one heck of a sprint to the finish in terms of teams jockeying for one of the two spots in the conference’s championship game scheduled for either Dec. 12 or 19 in Arlington, Texas.
So who has the inside line and who has to make up ground?
Well, starting at the top, I think it’s safe to eliminate Kansas, which is 0-5 in league play and just hasn’t been competitive. Texas Tech is also a long shot at 1-4 after being trounced 62-28 by Oklahoma Saturday. Even Baylor at 1-3 is up against it, likely needing to win out with games against Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State still to come.
Atop the league are Iowa State and Kansas State, both of which are 4-1, and Oklahoma State, which is 3-1 after its scheduled game with Baylor was postponed. Behind them comes a three-way tie between teams with two losses with West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas. Finally, there’s TCU, checking in at 2-3.
I would still include the Horned Frogs in the list as their final four games are reasonably manageable, with a road trip to Morgantown to face WVU on Nov. 14 and a season-closing home tilt against Oklahoma State on Dec. 5 looming as the biggest hurdles remaining.
But a three-loss team is going to need a ton of help to get to the conference title game, so I’d call TCU a long shot at best. And that is one thing that makes WVU’s trip to Austin, Texas on Saturday such a big deal. With both teams at 3-2, it could very well be a conference championship elimination game.
And that’s not the only big game this weekend as Oklahoma State visits Kansas State, with both teams looking for a rebound after disappointing losses. Should the Cowboys win, Oklahoma State would have the tiebreaker over the Wildcats and the Cyclones with a bye week and then Bedlam at Oklahoma following in the next two weeks.
A win for Kansas State would give the Wildcats the tiebreaker over the Cowboys and Sooners with games against Texas and Iowa State still to come.
The Cyclones have what would seem to be a winnable game at home against Baylor this week and, should Oklahoma State win on Saturday, could have sole possession of first in the league by a half game with games against K-State, Texas and the Mountaineers left.
But doesn’t it just feel like Oklahoma has rounded a corner in recent weeks? It sure looks like it too.
Since its quadruple-overtime win over Texas, the Sooners have pounded TCU (33-14) and Texas Tech (62-28), and now the Sooners welcome the Jayhawks in and will almost certainly move to 4-2 in the league. The Bedlam game is obviously big, but it’s in Norman, Oklahoma, and after a trip to Morgantown and a home date with Baylor are all that’s left.
Even with wins though, the Sooners need some help, and WVU gave them just that on Saturday by beating the Wildcats as Kansas State owns one of two league wins over OU.
Speaking of WVU, yes, it would seem that the Mountaineers are still in control of their own destiny, and that starts Saturday against the Longhorns. WVU also still has TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State to go, comprising one of the toughest closing stretches found anywhere in the Big 12.
But with that challenge comes great opportunity. Four wins and I’m unable to see any scenario in which WVU isn’t a part of the Big 12 title game. The same goes for Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
So, yes, in terms of the College Football Playoff, it looks like the Big 12 will likely miss out on the fun.
But the byproduct may be a conference race that is significantly more enjoyable.