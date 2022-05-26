In drying out my clothes and sorting out my thoughts in the moments immediately after watching the conclusion of the 2022 prep softball season, a few things stand out.
Some of those things will likely be written in stories over the coming days with a little more time for thought and perspective.
But after keeping a scorebook nearly nonstop for every waking moment over two days, I have more numbers and stats than words on the brain.
So, to help encapsulate the 2022 state softball tournament, here are some numbers that stuck out to me.
n $200,000-$250,000: The estimated economic impact to the city of South Charleston over the course of the two-day tournament at Little Creek Park.
n 5,740: The number of all-session and individual-session tickets purchased for the state tournament prior to Thursday’s championship games. That number also did not include student buses or passes and represented an increase of over 1,400 from 2019, when 4,330 tickets were sold during the last state tournament to be held in the month of May.
n 1,303.2: The total in mileage of distance traveled by the 12 state tournament teams to arrive at Little Creek Park. Jefferson had the longest journey of 319 miles with St. Albans traversing just 7.8 miles.
n 41: Years since the first recognized state softball tournament and the only time prior to this week that a Class AAA eastern panhandle team won a title, with Martinsburg claiming the inaugural trophy in 1981.
n 40: Hitters sent to the plate by Herbert Hoover in four innings during a Class AA championship-clinching 21-3 victory over Winfield.
n 29: Years since a team out of the eastern panhandle had won a state softball championship prior to Thursday’s title for Jefferson. Berkeley Springs won the second of its two then-Class AA-A crowns in 1993.
n 37: Errors committed by Class AAA teams over the course of six games. That included 16 by John Marshall and 12 combined in a matchup between the Monarchs and St. Albans.
n 22: Strikeouts in just 13 innings pitched against Winfield and Herbert Hoover by Shady Spring’s Paige Maynard, who will continue her playing career at Penn State next season.
n 16: Total bases in five games to lead all Class AA players by Hoover’s Brooklyn Huffman.
n 12: Runs batted in by Huffman, also a double-A high. All told, Huffman went 9 for 12, doubled four times, drew three walks, was hit by a pitch, homered once and on Thursday was a combined 5 for 7 and reached seven times in eight at-bats against the Generals.
n 11: Combined state championships won by Hoover coach Missy Smith, with six coming in softball with the Huskies and five coming in volleyball at George Washington.
n 9: Combined elimination games won by Winfield and Herbert Hoover this postseason prior to the winner-take-all contest played between the two on Thursday afternoon.
n 6: Total extra innings required over the course of the first three Class AAA games on Wednesday, including an 11-inning opening marathon between Jefferson and John Marshall.
n 5: Combined seniors between the Generals and Huskies.
n 4: Intentional walks issued to Lincoln County catcher Josie Bird. She was given seven straight intentional passes in two sectional final games against Cabell Midland.
n 3: Buses full of students Lincoln County brought to the team’s games on Wednesday.
n 2: Errors made by Winfield in the first three innings of Thursday’s first game against the Huskies after committing none in either game the day before.
n 1: Time since 2011 that a Class A champion wasn’t part of a multi-title run, that being Sherman in 2019. Wahama picked up its second-consecutive title on Thursday.
n .619: The batting average of Winfield junior outfielder Georgia Moulder during the postseason as she went 26 for 42 since the start of sectionals.
n 0: Innings in which Herbert Hoover trailed in the four games after its 5-4 loss to Oak Glen to start tournament play.