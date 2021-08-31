On Sunday, I took the family to the Huntington Mall as we needed to buy school shoes for the 2021 NCAA bracket challenge champion in the Pritt household, 9-year-old Maleah.
Don’t worry, the sushi bet has long been paid off and I must admit, it wasn’t that bad.
On the way, starting at the Hurricane exit, I began throwing out my best guesses at a restaurant destination that could satisfy both her and my fiancée Kelsea.
Of course it was an exercise in futility, and as the driver I got to make the ultimate decision. But it was practice — practice for this very column. Because trying to guess what either of them wants to eat on a nightly basis is about as easy as trying to predict West Virginia’s game-by-game results this fall.
And yet, as I did for the second time in a local Walgreens a couple of weeks ago, I’ll take my shot. Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine against being wrong. Get to crackin’, Pfizer.
- At Maryland, Sept. 4: Off the top, the game of the week and what a doozy this one is for the Mountaineers. A rivalry game, on the road in a season opener — all of that is well enough. But how about the first of two matchups against Power Five opponents with a chance to audition to other Power Five conferences or bring some positive perspective to the eight remaining Big 12 teams? There’s a lot here. The Terrapins present some offensive problems, primarily the passing game behind quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Yet while Maryland has made efforts to bolster a weak run defense in 2020 — the Terps were 115th nationally, allowing 230 rushing yards per game in 2020 — WVU running back Leddie Brown has a heck of an opportunity to make a statement early. With the way the schedule sets up, I don’t think the Mountaineers can afford to lose this one. And I don’t think they will. WVU 37, MARYLAND 24.
- Long Island, Sept. 11: If this game appeared on the University of Charleston’s schedule, I’d have a hard time not taking the Golden Eagles. This may be the worst team to play WVU in my lifetime. WVU 67, LONG ISLAND 0.
- Virginia Tech, Sept. 18: Which team stays healthiest over the first two games will have the advantage here as both teams are pretty good in terms of starters, yet both have depth concerns. WVU hasn’t beaten the Hokies since 2003, the year I graduated from high school. That was a generation ago. Feels like a lifetime. Three of the last five meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. Make it four of the last six. WVU 28, VIRGINIA TECH 26.
- At Oklahoma, Sept. 25: Talk about a house of horrors: The Sooners have beaten the Mountaineers by an average of 28.7 points per game the last three times WVU has visited Norman. I’m not sure it’s that bad this time, but with Spencer Rattler back and a defense that is still steadily improving, it’s hard for me to see how it’s going to be good enough for the visitors. OKLAHOMA 42, WVU 27.
- Texas Tech, Oct. 2: WVU coach Neal Brown is 0-2 against the Red Raiders and Texas Tech is one of the more intriguing teams in the Big 12 this season. I actually think the Red Raiders may be a little undervalued with a ton of Power Five transfers in tow, including former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough. I think Texas Tech will score and I think this is the game, against his older brother’s former team, that WVU quarterback Jarret Doege makes his stand and has the best game of his career. WVU 44, TEXAS TECH 34.
- At Baylor, Oct. 9: I hate where this game falls on the Mountaineers’ schedule. This would be the sixth straight Saturday they play and a team that will likely be a bit beaten up and a bit weary will have to hit the long road — or air space — to Waco, Texas. The Bears have made a lot of key changes, primarily bringing in BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Gut-check time for the Mountaineers. Look for this one to be ugly, but aesthetics won’t matter at all with a bye week finally looming. WVU 23, BAYLOR 14.
- At TCU, Oct. 23: I love where this game falls on the TCU schedule. The Horned Frogs will return home after a trip to Norman, and with WVU coming off of a bye week, that should mean advantage Mountaineers. I like the Horned Frogs’ running game, but I’m not as on board with the TCU-is-a-league-title-contender movement. The Mountaineers have won three straight in the series. Make it four. WVU 23, TCU 17.
- Iowa State, Oct. 30: The Cyclones looked flat-out scary in a 42-6 dismantling of the Mountaineers in Ames last season. Iowa State returns 19 starters, including several who could have gone pro. While I don’t think the gap is 36 points wide, it still exists, even in Morgantown. IOWA STATE 35, WVU 24.
- Oklahoma State, Nov. 6: The toughest call on the schedule to make. The Cowboys have owned this series, winning six straight. At home, the Mountaineers would seem to have a perfect opportunity to change that. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders isn’t being talked about enough. In fact, the Cowboys to me are the real league dark horses. But at home, WVU bucks the trend and the Cowboys. WVU 27, OKLAHOMA STATE 26.
- At Kansas State, Nov. 13: You know as well as I do that West Virginia is nearly always good for one loss that makes no sense. Chris Klieman is a terrific coach, the Wildcats are always fundamentally sound, and that alone makes them dangerous. Coming off an emotional win in Morgantown, WVU just seems ripe for a letdown. KANSAS STATE 22, WVU 17.
- Texas, Nov. 20: While the Mountaineers may be fighting for their lives in Manhattan, Kansas, the week before, the Longhorns should be cruising at home over Kansas. That rest, even if mentally, could be big in a late-season matchup. Texas is talented enough to win the league. Though the Longhorns might not get past Oklahoma and Iowa State this season, I think they get past the Mountaineers. TEXAS 38, WVU 30.
- At Kansas, Nov. 27: It’s a tall, tall task first-year coach Lance Leipold has in Lawrence, Kansas, this season, especially after taking over late. I think the Jayhawks will be better by season’s end, and this sets up to be a perfect opportunity for the Mountaineers to come out a bit lethargic, no matter what happens against the Longhorns the week before. But a slow start won’t lead to a sour season’s end for West Virginia. WVU 41, KANSAS 15.
FINAL RECORD: 8-4.