What a difference a month can make.
At least to area coaches and administrators.
For some in Kanawha County, the battle line exists as June turns into July in terms of the summer three-week practice period, which allows prep athletes to practice with their coaches. The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission will open the period up starting on June 6, with each county's school board responsible for setting its own dates.
Traditionally, the three-week period began on the second week of June. But in the last couple of years, those dates got pushed into July due to COVID-related issues.
This year, several counties have opted to move the period back into June, but not Kanawha County, with the school board deciding in December to have its window July 11-29.
The move has certainly come with its fair share of detractors, for several reasons.
In basketball, the NCAA's summer evaluation periods allowing college coaches to attend travel events are in July, with women's coaches freed up July 6-12 and 21-25 and men's coaches July going 7-10 and 26-31. For prep basketball players pursuing college scholarships, that could create quite a choice to make between college exposure with their travel squads and practicing with their respective prep teams.
Also, many camps on area college campuses -- in which entire prep teams can attend and be seen by that university's coaching staff -- are in June, during the traditional three-week window.
Those events are regularly attended by area prep teams, as are shootouts hosted by high schools, which bring teams in from all over the state. Yet, with different counties on different three-week schedules, those could be watered down.
"That is a critical time for team camps, shootouts and NCAA-sanctioned events to help kids," George Washington boys basketball coach Rick Greene said. "People do not come through West Virginia looking at kids. They can go to Cleveland and see 100, they may come to West Virginia and see five."
Yet, there are caveats and reasons. And supporters.
George Aulenbacher, the Assistant Superintendent of the Kanawha County School Board, said the major reason to keep the three-week period in July stems avoiding a conflict with the Kanawha County Schools summer academy, which runs throughout June. The program, which was established last year in an attempt to help students hindered by lengthy absences or other issues due to COVID, is open to kids in all grades K-through-12, and Aulenbacher believes its importance is paramount.
"I want to get kids on level to master content standards and to be able to graduate from high school," Aulenbacher said. "Whether it's a first grader moving to second or a middle schooler getting what they need to move on to high school or a high school student learning algebra skills. That's my focus. I love high school athletics. I see value in it and I'm happy moving forward to work with coaches in the future.
"But I can tell you, this decision was made based on the KCS summer academy focused on learning loss. We're trying to address the challenges COVID has brought to our schools."
Some area coaches argue that the move punishes those who succeeded in academics throughout the year while catering to a few that didn't. But that's not the way the issue is necessarily perceived by county principals, who had influence when the original decision was made in the winter.
"I say if it helps one kid, it's worth it," Nitro principal Jason Redman said. "We're here to graduate kids, even if a kid is just trying to get a 2.0 [grade-point averge]."
There are ways around the three-week limitations. Each coach gets 12 flex days per year, days in which they are permitted to meet with their teams. Those days can be used in June if desired to attend camps, shootouts or 7-on-7s, like the one the Mountain State Athletic Conference is scheduled to hold despite eight of its nine schools residing in counties that are scheduled to hold their three-week periods in July (Kanawha, Cabell and Wood counties). Only Spring Valley (Wayne County) is slated to have its three-week allotment in June.
That's what Huntington football coach Billy Seals said he plans to do and is in favor of the July period.
"I like July better, your kids can have their vacations in June and then you can hit the ground running in August when everything starts," Seals said.
But that very point is a sticky one to others.
That includes GW football coach Steve Edwards, who points to the fact that with the three-week period running straight into the start of football practice, slated for Aug. 1, the grind of a rugged season likely extends a few more weeks, with potential injuries possibly more directly affecting the season. As he and others pointed out, that injury risk may be heightened with student-athletes taking all of June off before hitting the ground running in July.
"It's just a grind," Edwards pointed out. "And think about it, in July with the heat and everything and before, if someone got injured in June they usually had some time to kind of recover before the season started. Now, they could possibly miss games."
With coaches voicing their displeasure, the Kanawha County School Board sent out a survey to all high schools and middle schools in the county a week ago with each coach simply voting June, July or indifferent. Those results only further backed the move, with 120 coaches voting for the July window, 71 for the June window and 76 voting that it didn't matter.
Yet those opposed to the July dates point out that middle schools, which outnumber high schools 12-8 in Kanawha County, don't operate during the three-week period with the same priorities or opportunities. Also, coaches in certain sports, such as wrestling or tennis, may not be as affected by the June/July dilemma as fall sports coaches or basketball coaches.
"It's bogus, when you throw everybody in there, you don't have an accurate survey," Greene contended. "The middle schools swung the majority and middle schools don't even do the things that we do."
One coach in Kanawha County who wished to remain anonymous even went as far as to say that he or she voted to keep the three-week period in July only because his or her team had already been informed and players had already begun to schedule family vacations in June.
All of it begs the question: How did we even get here? With the SSAC as the governing body of prep athletics, why isn't there a mandated three-week period for everybody?
Well, SSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan pointed out that there used to be a time when the West Virginia Department of Education adhered to mandatory stop and start dates for county academic calendars. In recent years, those parameters were removed and schedules began to more greatly differ, thus necessitating flexibility for the three-week window. Instead of fluctuating, the SSAC left the decision up to the respective counties.
"People started moving their calendars all over the place, and we said, 'It doesn't make sense for us to make a particular week, let the counties pick it,'" Dolan said. "Whatever your county does, everybody in the county has to do it."
As Dolan pointed out, however, all of that could be changing soon as well. There is a proposal in front of the SSAC Board of Directors that if it passes a vote, it would then leave the three-week designation up to each individual school. The vote is scheduled for July and would take affect next year.
Aulenbacher said the dates for this year won't be revisited again, although he stated he would be open to having the conversation again before next year. That is, if the current proposal in the works within the SSAC doesn't pass and change everything again.
But coaches like Greene and several others say it's a conversation that should have involved them much earlier than last week, and before any decision was made in the first place.
"Before they made the decision, they didn't get the people involved that knew the consequences of the decision," Greene said. "The second thing is, it's not an academic issue, though they want to make it that way. Summer school is for kids that didn't take care of their grades, Why are the consequences going against the ones that have?"