In October, I fulfilled a promise to my 10-year-old stepdaughter and watched the movie “Hocus Pocus” for the first time, so I know for a fact that there are far more painful things to watch than the worst, most inconsequential college football bowl game.
And, hey, if you disagree, cool. Just don’t watch.
But for us football degenerates, a near-nightly distraction from my ever-shrinking checking account that has been plowed into toys, gadgets and clothes for which my house has no room is perhaps the greatest gift of the holiday season.
Yet not all bowl games are created equal. My viewership of some will no doubt cause an argument in my house, and others, well, I’d be willing to start an argument just to sneak into the other room to view.
To try and advise you as to which are worth a night on the couch and the stiff back that follows, I have ranked them from 43 to 1, complete with categories featuring quotes from films that aren’t nearly as bad as “Hocus Pocus.” All factors were considered.
Here goes, all 43 games ranked from worst to best. Numbers in parentheses are the current betting lines for the favored team in each game.
- “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys,” John Keating, “Dead Poets Society”:
43. Camellia Bowl, Georgia State (-4.5) vs. Ball State; 42. Frisco Football Classic, Miami (Ohio) (-3.5) vs. North Texas; 41. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming (-3) vs. Kent State; 40. Bahamas Bowl, Toledo (-10) vs. Middle Tennessee; 39. New Mexico Bowl, Fresno State (-11) vs. UTEP; 38. Citrus Bowl, Kentucky (-2.5) vs. Iowa; 37. Gasparilla Bowl, Florida (-7.5) vs. UCF; 36. Sun Bowl, Miami (-1.5) vs. Washington State.
If nothing else, all the teams in these bowls have an opportunity and a stage to seize the day and the moment and prove me wrong.
Who could’ve ever imagined supremacy in the state of Florida would be decided in the Gasparilla Bowl? Does the first to 10 win the Iowa/Kentucky tilt? Can Georgia State and Ball State pierce through the noise of freshly unwrapped electronics on Christmas Day? We shall see, but I’m hoping against hope.
- “Go ahead, make my day,” Inspector Harry Callahan, “Sudden Impact”:
35. LA Bowl, Oregon State (-7) vs. Utah State; 34. LendingTree Bowl, Liberty (-8.5) vs. Eastern Michigan; 33. Celebration Bowl, Jackson State (-11.5) vs. South Carolina State; 32. Quick Lane Bowl, Nevada (-1) vs. Western Michigan; 31. Holiday Bowl, NC State (-1) vs. UCLA; 30. Military Bowl, Boston College (-3.5) vs. East Carolina; 29. Duke’s Mayo Bowl, North Carolina (-7) vs. South Carolina; 28. Music City Bowl, Tennessee (-3) vs. Purdue; 27. Arizona Bowl, Boise State (-9) vs. Central Michigan.
No, really, please make my day. All of these games fall on days either before or between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and to me they represent the best part of the bowl season — entertainment on lazy, cold, sleepy days.
Sure, Nevada vs. Western Michigan isn’t necessarily must-see TV, but it’s better than watching an episode of “Seinfeld” for the 100th time, and it’s certainly better than a regular-season NBA game. So, come on Wolfpack, entertain me.
- “Come with me and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination,” Willy Wonka, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”:
26. Hawai’i Bowl, Memphis (-5) vs. Hawai’i; 25. Pinstripe Bowl, Virginia Tech (-1) vs. Maryland; 24. Myrtle Beach Bowl, Tulsa (-9.5) vs. Old Dominion; 23. Outback Bowl, Penn State (-2.5) vs. Arkansas; 22. Texas Bowl, LSU (-2.5) vs. Kansas State; 21. Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Minnesota (-5) vs West Virginia; 20. Fenway Bowl, Virginia (-1) vs. SMU; 19. Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin (-7) vs. Arizona State.
Hey, at least some programs from not-so-notable places get to see the world and some warmer weather. The inaugural Fenway Bowl should be cool with the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium also in the mix.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck and WVU coach Neal Brown talked about how nice a winter reprieve in Phoenix would be. Yankee Stadium? Myrtle Beach? Las Vegas? At least if a game in this category turns out to be a clunker, the surroundings shouldn’t be.
- “Beethoven was deaf. Helen Keller was blind. I think Rocky’s got a good chance,” Adrian, “Rocky”:
18. Armed Forces Bowl, Army (-3.5) vs. Missouri; 17. Independence Bowl, BYU (-7) vs. UAB; 16. New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana (-6) vs. Marshall; 15. Boca Raton Bowl, Appalachian State (-2.5) vs. Western Kentucky; 14. Liberty Bowl, Mississippi State (-8.5) vs. Texas Tech; 13. Gator Bowl, Texas A&M (-6.5) vs. Wake Forest; 12. Birmingham Bowl, Auburn (-3) vs. Houston; 11. Alamo Bowl, Oklahoma (-4) vs. Oregon; 10. Cotton Bowl, Alabama (-13.5) vs. Cincinnati.
Truth be told, I love the underdogs in all of these games with the exception of the Cotton Bowl. One need only to look a few days back to see the perils of underestimating Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
But in this group you’ll find some classic cases of motivation versus talent, where, more often than not in bowl season, inspiration pans out. And I may be looking forward to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s postgame quotes after playing his former team than some of the games on this list.
- “Round up the usual suspects,” Capt. Louis Renault, “Casablanca”:
9. Sugar Bowl, Baylor (-1) vs. Ole Miss; 8. Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame (-2.5) vs. Oklahoma State; 7. Peach Bowl, Pitt (-3.5) vs. Michigan State.
About where you would expect to find these New Year’s Six matchups, and all are intriguing, offense-vs.-defense showcases. I have no idea what to expect when the Bears and Rebels clash, and the matchup between Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker should be outstanding.
- “Some people just don’t belong,” Judge Elihu Smails, “Caddyshack”:
6. Cure Bowl, Coastal Carolina (-10) vs. Northern Illinois; 5. Frisco Bowl, UTSA (-2.5) vs. San Diego State; 4. Cheez-It Bowl, Clemson (-1) vs. Iowa State; 3. First Responder Bowl, Louisville (-1.5) vs. Air Force.
Based on stature alone, none of these games belong this high on this list, but I would argue each brings enough to the table to warrant inclusion here.
The Coastal offense against the kings of the MAC? Arguably the best Group of Five vs. Group of Five matchup, with the Roadrunners and Aztecs? One of the country’s most dynamic and undervalued players in Louisville’s Malik Cunningham against the Air Force triple option? I’m all the way in.
And preseason, one could have easily convinced me Clemson and Iowa State would be a national semifinal matchup. While the stakes won’t be there, the talent will be.
- “You’re my only hope,” Princess Leia, “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope”:
2. Orange Bowl, Georgia (-8.5) vs. Michigan.
Come on, Wolverines, you are likely the world’s last hope against another year of SEC chest-beating. To me, this line stinks to high heaven, but like the aforementioned 1977 classic, we’ve all seen this before. Michigan will have to be nearly flawless to take out the Dawgs.
- “And that’s the one Marv. That’s the silver tuna,” Harry Lyme, “Home Alone”:
1. Rose Bowl: Ohio State (-6.5) vs. Utah.
Maybe it’s a case of what have you done for me lately, but I can’t shake how great Utah looked in the Pac-12 title game. The rest of the country may be lucky the Utes stumbled to a 1-2 start. Then there’s the Buckeyes, who I would argue have the most talented offense in the country.
These are the kinds of matchups a 12-team playoff could provide with much more significant stakes, but ramifications aside, this should be an amazing matchup in the granddaddy of them all.