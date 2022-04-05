A few ins, a few outs and a few what-have-yous:
When Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters, I thought for sure in terms of comeback stories that the moment could never be topped.
Just three years later, at the same cathedral of golf, the same athlete will do just that.
Woods confirmed weeks of speculation during a press conference on Tuesday that he will lace them up and give it a go when the Masters gets underway on Thursday. If you believe Fred Couples, who played a practice round with Woods on Monday, the 15-time major champion has a legitimate chance to contend this week. There’s no doubt Woods expects nothing less.
Personally, I don’t care if he even makes the cut. He could shoot back-to-back rounds of 95, finish dead last and it’s all the same to me. The fact that he is competing -- no, the fact that he is walking just 14 months clear of a car crash and devastating leg injuries is astounding. Even for an athlete that over the course of nearly three decades has routinely astounded us all.
I hope you all understand just what he’s overcome to get to this point. I hope you think about the severity of the word “fracture” when it’s preceded by words like “crush” and “comminuted.” If you don’t know, do yourself a favor and look it up.
Because I didn’t know. That is until late 2015 when a couple of people very close to me were in a serious motorcycle accident. One is now a double amputee. The other suffered the same kind of injuries that Woods did to a leg.
I’ve seen first-hand how serious those injuries are and how they affect people in ways you’d never think of. When a bone comes through the skin, infection is always a concern. There’s swelling and subsequent draining. Medications and therapies.
Over six years later and all of it continues for someone I care about. She still needs a wheelchair to get around much of the time, although her mobility and the time she can spend upright and, on the leg, have slowly and steadily improved over time.
Having seen what I’ve seen, perhaps I’m in a bit of a better position than most to tell you what Woods is about to do on Thursday should go down on the shortest of short lists of the most remarkable things ever accomplished in athletics. That’s not hyperbole.
And if he contends? There are likely no words to properly describe, it and that comes from someone paid to use words.
But it wouldn’t be wise to doubt someone who has overcome what he’s overcome, and I’m not about to either. On Thursday, Woods will again walk the fairways of Augusta National and it will be those steps, not his shots, that should resound the loudest.
More pain for Pirates fans
From as great as what we will see in golf on Thursday to whatever the opposite of that is in baseball on Thursday, my beloved Pittsburgh Pirates will open yet another season of sure-fire futility, adding another year of pain for a long-suffering, once-proud fan base.
Thanks again, Bob.
The Bob in question is of course Bob Nutting, a supervillain the likes of which Marvel hasn’t even invented yet. Call him Dr. Tightwad. Mr. Hopesquasher. I don’t know, I never much liked comic book movies.
Anyway, a week ago, Forbes estimated the value of the franchise to be $1.3 billion. Most websites have the Pirates 2022 payroll hovering around $38 million and somewhere in the bottom three along with the Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles. That’s around what Mike Trout will make by himself in 2022 and considerably less than New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, who is due $43,333,333.
People can cry for a salary cap, it doesn’t stop the A’s from being a consistent contender, and it sure hasn’t hindered the Tampa Bay Rays in recent seasons. Sure, it’s a hindrance, but it all stems from futility at the top and an owner who refuses to put money in and refuses to put people in the right positions to develop from within.
You can keep the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns, the Orlando Magic -- whatever professional sports entity you want to put out there. The Pittsburgh Pirates are the worst-run franchise in the United States of America. It is the only answer.
And it will continue for as long as Nutting has a say in it.
So, if you see me out at a baseball or softball game wearing an old, faded, rust-colored Pirate hat, mind your business. I have boycotted all merchandise and ticket purchases until Nutting -- who I can’t accurately encapsulate my feelings toward in a respected newspaper -- sells the team.
Besides, a hat that looks like it came from the 1990s is probably fitting for a team that really hasn’t tried since then.