Perhaps John Sculley knew as much about basketball as he did life when he said, “Timing in life is everything.”
Because when it comes to examining why West Virginia has fallen short in close games against marquee teams multiple times this season, it’s not the mistakes the Mountaineers have made, it’s when they’ve made them.
Tuesday night’s 94-89 overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor was yet another chapter in the “War and Peace”-length book of close, painful and historic WVU losses. It was bitter and made even more so by how tantalizingly close West Virginia was once again, mirroring the feeling after other narrow home losses to Texas, Oklahoma and Florida.
The best I can tell is the things that have cost and continue to cost West Virginia in big spots are not things the team doesn’t do, but things it does … to itself … and my, how things can add up.
The fact is that in terms of talent and players fitting into roles, WVU is as good as anybody. It’s shown that in road wins at Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and at home against Kansas.
I mean, go right down the checklist. A potentially dominant big man? Derek Culver. A dynamic point guard with leadership skills? Deuce McBride. Potent scorers on the wing? Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman. A do-it-all, unselfish workhorse who prides himself on doing the dirty work without much concern for recognition? Gabe Osabuohien. Combination forwards capable of playing outside and inside? Emmitt Matthews and Jalen Bridges.
When all parts are clicking, it’s a beautiful thing. I would argue that while it’s not the best defensive team coach Bob Huggins has ever had at WVU, it’s the most enjoyable to watch of any Mountaineer squad since at least the Final Four team in 2009-2010. Maybe even beyond that, back to when former WVU coach John Beilein was unleashing a squad of 3-point archers all across the Big East Conference.
Like Beilein’s teams, this one has a knack for piling up counting stats. But often it’s more about piling up stats when they count. And while watching this team is often a good time, its timing is not always good.
I did a double-take when looking at West Virginia’s free-throw percentage on Tuesday. The Mountaineers were 28 for 32 — is that even possible? Is there a human being that follows this program who wouldn’t have taken that had it been offered before that game? No way.
Yet which foul shots stick out? One free throw that McBride missed late in regulation and one that Sherman missed late in overtime.
Turnovers were relatively even, with WVU committing 16 and Baylor 14. But how many of West Virginia’s came on the heels of getting a precious, crucial stop? How many did the Bears immediately make the Mountaineers pay for?
One in particular comes to mind. After rallying back from 12 points down to pull to within one at the end of the first half, Osabuohien took a charge to give WVU the ball with 1.4 seconds left. All of the momentum was with the home team, with the Mountaineers having just scored eight points in a row to make the score 32-31.
Sherman took the ball from the referee and, with the Mountaineers looking at a full-court situation, nearly anything would have been acceptable. It would’ve been difficult to score from there, but riding an 8-0 run, taking it into the half would’ve been just fine.
But Sherman started moving with the ball, a no-no in all inbound situations except for those coming right after a made shot by an opponent. A traveling violation was called, Baylor got the ball back and WVU promptly left Jared Butler all alone in the corner and he knocked down a buzzer-beating 3. It was a free three points that landed like a thud in the Coliseum and put the Bears up 35-31.
It seemed huge at the time. In a game that reached overtime, it loomed larger than anyone could have known.
In West Virginia’s first possession of the second half, McBride grabbed the ball to take it out, but when he looked up he saw no Mountaineer teammates as they had all run to the other end of the floor. McBride was forced to take a timeout.
This is no knock on Sherman and McBride specifically, just go back and watch — there’s plenty of blame to go around. Players and coaches have consistently said as much in the wake of devastating losses this year.
But the fact was and remains this: West Virginia is so close. Can it take the final baby step in time for the conference and NCAA tournaments that loom in the coming weeks?
Going back to “War and Peace,” Leo Tolstoy wrote, “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”
But in terms of finding its timing, with the season dwindling away, this WVU team doesn’t have time to be patient anymore.