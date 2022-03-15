She must be stopped.
Welcome to Year Two of the annual Pritt Household Bracket Challenge, where I match wits with my stepdaughter Maleah, who as of this writing has never watched a college basketball game.
That didn’t stop her a year ago as she had clinched the title before the end of the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
It was so bad, I should have had my WVSSAC sportswriter’s card revoked. And I was left with a bad taste in my mouth. No, literally, I had to pay off the bet we made by eating sushi. Gotta say, I still prefer my fish cooked. Fried even.
This year, I vowed it would be her turn. The stakes are even higher. Should she lose, Maleah -- who thinks mayonnaise is spicy -- must eat three hot wings of my choosing. Should she repeat, I buy her any pair of shoes she picks in the Huntington mall.
And already, I’ve lost. After all, I’m buying whether it’s wings or shoes, and if you’ve paid attention to the cost of meat these days, you know that the price will be great either way.
But this isn’t about dinner or footwear. This is about my pride, which was shattered a year ago in a flurry of my Final Four failures and her first-round upset triumphs.
It was uncanny. But it had to be beginner’s luck. Right?
Let’s find out.
First round
It’s amazing how quickly she takes me out of my plan. Through the first six games, we have the same picks and I can’t tell if she’s peeking over at my bracket or if she’s just reading my brain. The first-round dust settles in the form of chalk coming from her bracket. I can’t believe it.
In the end she takes just five double-digit seeds to win despite loving some of the underdogs’ mascots and colors. And at that, three of them are either 10 or 11 seeds -- No. 14 Vermont, No. 10 San Francisco, No. 10 Miami, No. 13 South Dakota State and No. 11 Michigan. I have a few of the same, but I reach even more, also taking Vermont, Miami, and Michigan but adding No. 10 Davidson, No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 10 Loyola and the winner of the 12th-seed play-in game between Wyoming and Indiana.
I know that I’ve already panicked, reached and have been mentally punked by a girl whose feet can’t touch the floor from her seat.
“I’m just going to pick the right answer here,” she says as she moves Gonzaga on to the second round.
But, how does she know the right answer?
Round of 32
Maleah pays no rent to live here -- in this house and apparently in this brain. It’s remarkable.
We have the same four teams advancing to the Sweet 16 as we start in the West (Gonzaga, UConn, Texas Tech and Duke), and so I reach again. I take No. 11 Virginia Tech past No. 3 Purdue in the East, No. 5 Houston past No. 4 Illinois in the South and the Cyclones past No. 3 Wisconsin in the Midwest.
A year after riding the Cougars to the Final Four, she rolls with Illinois to beat them in the second round and I just couldn’t have seen that coming.
She has nothing higher than a five seed into the second weekend, and while there’s usually one or two teams no one saw coming, she doesn’t reach to identify them. Meanwhile, I’m throwing hail Marys, picking No. 9 Creighton to take out top-seeded Kansas.
Like Katniss Everdeen, the odds are clearly in her favor.
Sweet 16
I have ground to make up. There’s no way I won’t be behind after two rounds.
She starts humming as she casually slides Gonzaga, Duke, Baylor, Kentucky, Tennessee, Kansas and Wisconsin into the Elite Eight, and just as she has me reeling, moving Iowa into the third round and taking upsets like UCLA over Baylor and Texas Tech over Duke, she nonchalantly takes Illinois past top-seeded Arizona in the South.
“I like them because they’re fighters,” she states, referring to the team’s Fighting Illini mascot, which I revealed to her moments earlier.
Hey, Kofi, I’ve found your biggest, youngest fan.
Elite Eight
We were so similar early, and since then she’s riding the Vegas favorites. Vegas never loses and, apparently, neither does she.
Yet I look up and our Elite Eight predictions are totally different. She has three No. 1 seeds -- Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas -- advancing to the Final Four along with the Illini, which she thinks will keep fighting past Tennessee and into the tournament’s last weekend.
As for me? Texas Tech, Kentucky, Arizona and Auburn. How did I get here? How could this happen again?
Final Four/Championship
She picks Baylor to beat Gonzaga and has Illinois dispatching of Kansas before falling just short, with the Bears claiming the national title. I take Arizona past Auburn and Kentucky to beat Texas Tech, with UK cutting down the nets when it’s all said and done.
My reasoning is simple -- nothing could make more sense than to end the roughest year of West Virginia athletics (in terms of football and basketball) in recent memory than for Oscar Tshiebwe to win a ring with Kentucky.
Her explanation?
“I thought I should pick that one because it won it last year too,” she says of Baylor. “I picked [Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas] because they have a one beside them.”
It’s just that simple, folks.
So, with new kicks on the line, Maleah picked Baylor to repeat as champions.
I have a sneaking suspicion that she is about to repeat as well.