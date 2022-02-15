There’s a new buzz with the West Virginia State University football program these days, and it could result in recruiting advantages that would be music to the ears of Yellow Jackets coach John Pennington.
Pennington has hooked up with former coaching buddy Craig Morgan, now an attorney in Charlotte, North Carolina to create an NIL (name, image and likeness) partnership between WVSU and Morgan’s recently created BE Sports Group, which provides athletes and corporations with NIL representation.
The company has already begun to sign West Virginia State football players and both Morgan and Pennington agree that the partnership -- believed to be the first of its kind among Mountain East Conference football programs -- could be a game changer and a huge leg up on the competition.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Pennington said. “We thought a couple of things -- one, it can help our guys financially, and two, it gives them some real-world experience in terms of marketing themselves, and we know branding and how important that is.
“It could be huge. As soon as we get one guy a deal, then it starts snowballing.”
“State is historically operating in rare air,” Morgan added. “The program is at an all-time high. I firmly believe there is an opportunity to close that gap and leave everyone else in the rear-view. If I can be a small part of that, helping the individual athletes, I want to jump at it. With State being the only HBCU [historically black college or university] in West Virginia, I think it’s historic.”
Morgan described the service “like a dating app,” one in which his corporation will try to link athletes with companies and vice versa. It will likely lead to quite a few more connections between athletes and the program as well.
We’re still in the early stages of the NIL era, and while lucrative deals at high-level programs are getting and will likely continue to get headlines, it’s ventures like this one that could prove to be the most groundbreaking and make the biggest differences on the field.
Think about it. Most star Power Five athletes will have some kind of opportunity at an NIL deal, although certainly a quarterback at Ohio State and an offensive tackle at Vanderbilt aren’t on equal ground. But on the Division II level, and in this particular situation, West Virginia State could offer what none of its opponents can -- professional help in pulling down NIL money.
Then there are the transfer options. If you are a third-string player at the Division I level, you’re likely not a hot NIL commodity. But say you transfer for playing time reasons and can start on a Division II roster, wouldn’t one that also comes with NIL possibilities be more attractive?
One of the most interesting aspects of NIL is how it will continue to filter down the ladder from the blue bloods to the lower levels of college athletics, and it’s likely that this partnership is just the first of many to come. Morgan admitted there are challenges in navigating a relatively unexplored landscape, but also believes there are many advantages.
“WVU basketball has a lot of people that are going to tune in on a Tuesday night, the gross number of viewers is going to be bigger, but as a corporate sponsor, it may be more challenging because the cost of entry may be considerably higher,” Morgan pointed out. “What’s neat about State is that it’s more localized. It’s an opportunity to get more attention. You might be one of thousands at a big, big school, where at State you may be able to have a bigger piece of the pie.”
Making the partnership even more natural, two friends and former college athletes are at the heart of it. Pennington and Morgan met while both serving as assistant coaches at West Virginia Wesleyan. Morgan played college football at Furman with Pennington playing for WVU.
Morgan admitted the venture is new for him. That’s the story of nearly everyone involved in the NIL world.
But it’s hard not to see how big of a difference this could make at State. It’s also not difficult to deduce that others will be shortly behind.
The Yellow Jackets have made progress in recent seasons under Pennington. Prior to his arrival in 2017, WVSU had just four seasons over .500 since 1991. The Jackets have done it four times in five years with Pennington at the helm.
It’s the next step State is looking to take, one from a solid, dependable team to a conference-title contender. To get there, Pennington must gain an advantage in any way he can, and he believes breaking new ground on the NIL front could be the push forward his program needs.
“It’s a win in every way possible,” Pennington said. “The number-one thing for me is developing our players into successful adults. There’s a lot of valuable life lessons in it. It will help them financially and there’s more incentive to do better things, then obviously that is going to help us in a number of ways. It’s going to help us in recruiting, but not only that, I think our players see we’re out in front of all of this to help them. We’re going to bat for them in a way that maybe other programs aren’t. We’re going to help them financially and developing them into better people.
“So you’re winning in the locker room, winning in recruiting and winning against the competition.”