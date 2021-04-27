With Neal Brown shaking up the Gold-Blue Game format with a mixture of drills, scrimmages and contests, how much could one take away in terms of the team’s progress this spring?
If I’m honest, spring games have never much been my thing. If you’re at home scrolling the channels and you see a team’s spring game is on, is there any chance you’re stopping to watch?
If so, good for you. I’ll stick to my “Impractical Jokers” and “Forensic Files” reruns.
Brown knows that, so he did what he could to spice things up Saturday, and I appreciated it. Despite the inevitable and unfounded criticism from members of the fan base on social media, I think there was plenty to glean in terms of standout performances in the two halves of scrimmage.
Here’s a look at who stood out to me.
Winston Wright, wide receiver: In terms of production, Wright was already the leader of the team’s wideout room. After all, Wright led the team in catches (47) and yards (553) last season.
But if Saturday was any indication — and when you’re talking about the spring game, “if” is a key word — then Wright is set to take his game to a whole other level. Wright led all receivers with four catches on Saturday, turning those catches into 43 yards. Yes, there was also a drop in there.
But with five targets from quarterback Jarret Doege, there seems to be little doubt as to which receiver is the go-to option in the passing game. Wright was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season, and it certainly seems like he’s going to have plenty of opportunities to become one of the league’s premier players on the outside.
VanDarius Cowan, bandit: Cowan’s biggest hindrance in his three seasons at WVU has been his inability to stay on the field. He sat out the 2018 season after transferring in from Alabama, suffered a season-ending knee injury after just two games in 2019 and appeared in just four games last season while battling injuries.
On Saturday, Cowan flashed the potential that’s still there. He registered a sack and a tackle for loss in the early going and was an all-out force on the defensive front for long stretches of the scrimmage. It was a glimpse of what could be if his health will allow, if he stays healthy, Cowan has the potential to burst onto the conference and perhaps national scene.
Kaden Prather, wide receiver: The true freshman introduced himself to the WVU fan base on Saturday with a team-best 62 yards on three catches, including a 51-yard deep ball from backup quarterback Garrett Greene. Prather played with the second string, but looked comfortable, fast and physical.
The pedigree is certainly there. Prather was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had offers from the likes of Alabama and Ohio State among several others.
As the youngster in arguably the deepest positional group on the Mountaineer roster, it’s hard to tell how much playing time Prather will merit this fall. But if he continues to perform the way he did on Saturday, the WVU coaching staff may not have a choice.
Daryl Porter Jr. and Jackie Matthews, cornerbacks: The two players battling for a starting job at corner both had their moments on Saturday. Porter had the bigger play with a highlight-reel interception in the end zone, while Matthews made a couple of tackles and had a pass breakup.
Praise was directed at Matthews for much of the spring, and reading between the lines, I would say he has the inside track on the starting job opposite Nicktroy Fortune. But against wide-open offenses in the Big 12, Porter’s development will be key as well.
“He’s a guy, we need him to come on,” Brown said of Porter. “You sit there as a coach and there’s some guys that you think, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get them to come on.’ He played better toward the end of the spring than he did at the beginning. I thought he had a great day. The pick he had over Sam Brown in the end zone, that was a special play. I thought he had two other pass breakups that I thought were big-time plays.”
Jarrett Doege, quarterback: I don’t know how many people would have guessed that Doege would have more rushing touchdowns than Greene in the spring game, but that’s exactly what happened.
And no, Doege isn’t about to turn into Lamar Jackson, but if the focus with Doege over the spring has indeed been about his movement and mobility within the pocket, that was on display on Saturday. Doege’s touchdown came on a read option in which he pulled the ball and scored from a yard out, a welcome change from last year, when Doege missed several opportunities to do just that.
Outside of an early wide throw, Doege was rock solid, hitting on 10 of 14 pass attempts for 79 yards.
“I was excited that he pulled the ball on a zone read down at the goal line and scored, it’s been a point of emphasis,” Brown said. “Not that he’s ever going to be a guy we call run plays for, but he’s got to be able to pull the ball when the defense gives you a pull read, and he’s got to continue to improve in the pocket.”