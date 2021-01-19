The sudden halt for the West Virginia men’s basketball team provided the roster with a chance to heal and reload before taking on what is sure to be a busy and crowded second-half schedule.
But it also gave me a chance to do the same, and with things still quiet on the West Virginia front, I figured this week would be a good time to debut a new, occasionally recurring segment I’d like to call “Projecture, Lecture and Conjecture.” Here, I will riff on a few different topics instead of just one surrounding WVU sports and beyond.
•••
As more news comes out about the WVU football team, the more difficult it becomes not to project that even bigger and better things could be on the horizon for one of the country’s top defenses a year ago.
On Monday evening, senior starting defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler took to Twitter to announce he would be taking advantage of the NCAA’s offered extra year and will return to the team next season. Pooler became the second Mountaineer defender to do so with defensive back Alonzo Addae, an All-Big 12 Conference second-team selection, also announcing that he would return.
Nose guard Darius Stills and linebacker Tony Fields leave the two biggest holes to fill. Stills was a consensus All-American and Fields led the Big 12 in tackles per game, so those losses won’t be exactly easy to replace, but just look at what could and should be back.
n A defensive line with Dante Stills, Pooler and Akheem Mesidor, a freshman All-American who led the Mountaineers in sacks (five).
n A bandit position featuring Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan and rising sophomore Jared Bartlett.
n A linebacking corps led by Josh Chandler-Semedo, fresh off his defensive-MVP performance in the Liberty Bowl, in which he made 13 tackles, forced a fumble and picked off a pass. That game also earned the rising senior a spot on ESPN’s All-Bowl team. Joining Chandler-Semedo will likely be rising senior Exree Loe, who proved his mettle with a 12-tackle performance in spot-starting duty against TCU this season.
n As for the defensive backfield? A third-team All-American spear in rising junior Tykee Smith isn’t a bad place to start. Addae will return, as will starting corners Dreshun Miller and Nicktroy Fortune, with youngsters Jackie Matthews and Daryl Porter Jr. back to add depth. Sean Mahone is a senior who has yet to officially make his decision, but Scottie Young, a senior transfer from Arizona who wasn’t deemed eligible until the bowl game, will return, as likely too will Kerry Martin Jr., who started at safety in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season.
So yeah, it’s anything but a thin branch I’m stepping out on by saying I’d expect more big things from the Mountaineer defense in 2021. In fact, it’s probably strong enough to support several thousand WVU fans, all of whom should be doing backflips.
•••
I’ll hardly be the first person in the country to jump on this topic, but allow me to do my best Bran Stark impression from “Game of Thrones” and piggyback just a bit.
Somehow, you just knew that the Cleveland Browns fumbling out of the end zone would end up being the difference in the AFC Divisional showdown on Sunday, didn’t you? And while it’s hard to point at one play, point away.
But the problem is that rule. It makes about as much sense as Bran’s character by season seven.
A team can fumble the ball out of bounds anywhere between the goal lines and automatically gets the ball back, but should it fumble while about to go into the end zone, the defensive team is given the ball with a fresh set of downs at the 20-yard line.
So, we’re going to reward a team that had either just given up a big play or a long drive and was about to get scored on? We’re going to deter athletes from diving for goal lines and pylons, thereby taking away even more of the aggressiveness of the sport? And what difference does it make where a fumbled ball goes out of bounds? Said ball was still fumbled.
Next to replay, it’s the most obvious, nonsensical problem in the game. Upon further review, fix them both.
•••
Is it my longing for warm weather and outdoor activities, or is West Virginia slowly becoming a baseball school?
OK, insinuating that the WVU baseball team will surpass football or basketball in terms of popularity may be a bit much, but at the very least, has there ever been a time when the program has had more momentum and more interest than right now?
WVU was graced with a No. 14 preseason ranking on Monday by D1baseball.com and returns eight starters and 25 players from a squad that started 11-5 before COVID-19 shut down the sport last spring.
There are seven in-state products listed on the roster, and that includes local export Jake Carr, a lefty pitcher from St. Albans. And while no schedule has yet been released, coach Randy Mazey and the university have done a nice job sneaking a few games in at Appalachian Power Park and taking on in-state rival Marshall and Backyard Brawl opponent Pitt, among others.
As we trudge through the doldrums of winter, any baseball sounds good to me.
But WVU isn’t just any old college baseball team. Not anymore.