In the spring, hope springs eternal for college football fans, coaches and players alike.
I’ve tried to churn out a story a day, occasionally two, chronicling the goings on from Morgantown during spring practice. Admittedly, the vast majority has been positive, and that’s partly because that’s what’s been given to me by coach Neal Brown and his staff.
As Brown has repeated, spring is a time for teaching and learning. A depth chart doesn’t need to be decided on tomorrow or even on Saturday, when the team holds its annual Blue-Gold Game to conclude spring ball.
But one of West Virginia’s biggest problems last year was something that wasn’t necessarily teachable, at least not at the Division I level. That problem came in the form of dropped passes, and obviously catching the football should be a mastered skill before a receiver reaches the Power Five level.
While some are projecting how the offensive and defensive line shake out, or who emerges in the secondary to fill holes left by graduated and transferred players, or even if there is a quarterback battle between Jarret Doege and Garrett Green, it’s the wide receiver room that fascinates me.
Because on one hand, the drops seemed to be a roster-wide issue last season. But it’s also a positional group loaded with experience, more so than any other position by far. Within that comes fierce competition for starting jobs and snaps, and that can only be good, right?
“There is a lot of competition,” Brown said during a Zoom call. “The quarterbacks’ [confidence in the receivers] is growing in them, and my expectation is they’re going to play at a higher level. But they’ve got to do it in games.”
And they have done it in games, all but freshman Kaden Prather, who is an early enrollee and a promising one at that. Consider 11 wide receivers and tight ends caught balls in games a year ago. Only TJ Simmons (23 catches, 401 yards) and Ali Jennings (seven catches, 48 yards) are gone.
That leaves 182 catches and 2,078 yards worth of production over 10 games last season returning. How playing time is distributed among them this fall may be one of the toughest calls Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker have to make.
Already this spring, Brown has sung the praises of several, including Winston Wright, Isaiah Esdale, Sam James, Bryce Ford Wheaton, Sam Brown, Reese Smith and, yes, Prather. But doing it in spring drills is one thing. As Brown alluded, doing it in the game is another.
So what was the difference for this group last season, and how will that change this year?
“I think some of those guys had to play before they were ready,” Brown said. “Not totally fair to them, but when they were freshmen, that was really what we had and we played the guys that were our best and they were probably pressed into duty and had to be depended on a little earlier, and sometimes when you do that it hurts your confidence. I think we had some that dealt with some confidence issues.”
Do confidence issues fade with offseason success? I don’t know. Maybe.
Was confidence the difference between catches and drops last season? Again. I don’t know.
But here’s what I do know: With so many options at his disposal, Mountaineer wideouts may not have any choice but to make catches this fall. The drops cost WVU some important drives in big-time games a year ago, and though Doege was nothing but supportive in comments to the media, they had to be frustrating to a quarterback, who more often than not, put the ball on the money while taking some big shots behind a still-jelling offensive line.
I don’t see Brown and Parker having leashes quite as long this time around, not with 12 wideouts and five tight ends now on the roster. Brown said it without saying it on Saturday.
“I think Gerad has done a really good job of managing that room,” Brown said. “I think they played better down the stretch last year, and there is a lot of competition in our receiver room, and I think when you have competition, it brings out the best in all of those guys and it raises expectations and raises standards, and that’s happening.”
Raised expectations. Raised standards. The depth and experience to afford the ability to make moves to uphold them.
On Saturday, I’ll see my first plays of the spring, just like you will. I expect a different kind of spring game, one game that Brown promised will be shaken up with contests and perhaps guest appearances from other WVU athletes.
So, when it comes to fun to finish the spring, I don’t think WVU will drop the ball. And in the fall, Mountaineer receivers likely can’t afford to.