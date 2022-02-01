The second half of West Virginia’s 77-68 loss to Arkansas seemed to be a step in the right direction.
The offensive performance the Mountaineers put forth in Monday’s 81-77 loss at No. 8 Baylor seemed more like a giant leap.
But while the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee puts a premium on wins, moral victories are not part of its criteria.
And so, now at 13-8 overall and 2-6 in the Big 12, the time for gains and improvements is over. I know it. I believe most fans know it. Judging by postgame comments on Monday, I believe players and coaches know it as well.
It’s rare that the fulcrum of a season is so clearly defined, but the fork in the road lies right in front of the Mountaineers, and it starts Saturday with a home game against No. 14 Texas Tech in Morgantown.
Even with the damage done during its current six-game losing streak, WVU still very much controls its destiny. As of Tuesday, the Mountaineers were 61st in the NET rankings, and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had West Virginia as the last team out in his latest Bracketology offering.
It’s not ideal, but in the Big 12, a big win always lies in the next game, and that’s certainly true with the Red Raiders.
Will it be tough? Absolutely. Is it doable? Absolutely.
For you NIT doomsday Tweeters, here’s how.
There are 10 games remaining on West Virginia’s schedule, all of which are Big 12 games and half of which come against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Four of those five games come in the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum, starting with Saturday’s contest with Texas Tech and following with home games against No. 20 Iowa State (Feb. 8), No. 10 Kansas (Feb. 19) and No. 23 Texas (Feb. 26) still looming.
A win in any of those or any combination of those would do wonders to boost WVU's tournament resume that features but just one victory over a ranked foe, and that came against No. 17 UConn in a game in which the Huskies were down arguably their best player. WVU is No. 23 in strength-of-schedule rankings and is playing in what is widely considered the best league in the country and both of those things should be beneficial.
Out of curiosity, I went back to the 2019 NCAA Tournament as the 2020 tournament was canceled and last year’s was full of teams that had significant portions of their schedules altered due to postponed or canceled games.
In 2019, there were eight Power Five teams with 20 wins or less that earned berths into the tournament. The year before, there were seven.
However, all but one of those teams also had at least 19 wins, the exception coming in 2018 when Oklahoma got in as a No. 10 seed at 18-13. I’d feel pretty safe in saying if WVU can get to 19 wins, it's in. With its strength of schedule and assuming it can pick up a ranked win or two in its five remaining chances, I think 18 wins put the Mountaineers on the bubble as well.
To get to 19 wins -- and that assumes the Mountaineers won’t win a game in the Big 12 Tournament, which would also obviously help their cause immensely -- WVU would have to go 6-4 the rest of the way, and again, 5-5 would get the team to 18-13 prior to the conference tournament.
I’ve gotten so many texts, tweets and phone calls about how West Virginia is headed for the NIT or worse, but I’ve steadfastly held on to the fact that I believe this is a tournament team, and when you look at it from this angle, it becomes a bit more realistic, doesn’t it?
WVU will play five home games and five road games from here on out. Home-and-homes with Iowa State and TCU are included, but the other three road games come against Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers have already beaten the Cowboys and Wildcats and likely think they should have beaten the Sooners. At the very least, especially if it can play like it did on Monday, one would have to think West Virginia has a puncher’s chance in all of those games.
At the end of all of it, a win against any of these teams on a neutral site in the conference tournament in Kansas City, Missouri will be viewed as a quality win. In the Big 12, there are just so many chances.
Maybe that’s why, despite the accumulating losses, WVU coach Bob Huggins has remained uncharacteristically positive and supportive of his team after the past two games.
“We ain’t dead yet,” Huggins said after the loss at Baylor on Monday. “We’re going to continue to fight the fight.”
He’s right. They’re not dead. Far from it. No matter how much dirt some of you have poured on them.
But signs of life are no longer going to cut it. It’s put up or shut up for the Mountaineers now.
This team has to pile up some quality victories and no more of the moral variety.